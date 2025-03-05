Samsung says One UI 7 will launch in April, announces beta programs for more devices

What you need to know

Samsung has brought some clarity to the One UI 7 rollout, confirming that the update will be publicly available next month.

One UI 7 beta programs will open for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series at various points this month.

There's also a hint that Samsung could start charging for Galaxy AI in the future.

Samsung will publicly release One UI 7 starting in April 2025, the company announced today in a press release. The launch month is expected to be the conclusion of a lengthy development and rollout process, which included a beta program that started in December 2024 and has seen multiple delays. The company will introduce three One UI 7 beta programs before the official rollout, for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Users became antsy for One UI 7 to hit older devices after it debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, and arrived on the new budget Galaxy A series just last week.

Now, the company is confirming that a One UI 7 beta program for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will become available starting this week. To join the One UI 7 beta program, you can apply in the Samsung Members app with an eligible device. Act fast if you want to try it, because Samsung eventually closed sign-ups for the One UI 7 beta program on the Galaxy S24 series.

After expanding to the 2024 lineup of Galaxy foldables, Samsung will bring a One UI 7 beta program to the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Just like for the other Galaxy devices, users can register for the beta program in the Samsung Members app. The company notes that the beta will be available in India, Korea, the U.K., and the U.S., and that "availability may vary by device model and market."

Samsung explains in the press release that One UI 7 integrates "leading AI agents with multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface."

Notably, the company also reminds users in the footnotes that Galaxy AI features are only going to be provided for free until the end of 2025. Samsung could always extend that timeline, but it's starting to look like it might charge for Galaxy AI at some point.

After numerous delays, users of older Galaxy devices are finally in the home stretch, as Samsung confirms that One UI 7 will reach public availability and stability next month.