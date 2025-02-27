One UI 7 beta builds for the Samsung Galaxy S23 spotted on test servers

What you need to know

A tipster has spotted One UI 7 beta builds for the Samsung Galaxy S23 on test servers.

This comes after beta builds appeared for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this week.

It's a sign that a One UI 7 beta program could soon come for the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung hasn't announced One UI 7 beta programs for devices other than the three main Galaxy S24 models; however, there are signs that point to an expansion.

A minor hint that Samsung could add beta programs for other devices soon is the appearance of One UI 7 beta pages on the company's official community forums for phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy S23. The real indicator that a phone is about to get a One UI 7 beta is when beta builds appear on test servers — and that just happened for the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The first One UI 7 beta build for the Galaxy S23 appeared on test servers today, Feb. 27, according to Android tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter). The post identifies the build version of S918NKSU6ZYBG, with a CSC number of S918NOKR6ZYBG and a baseband version of S918NKSU6DYBG. While this doesn't amount to an official announcement, it's a good sign that a One UI 7 beta is coming for the Galaxy S23 soon.

That might not be great news for Samsung Galaxy S23 owners. If a One UI 7 beta program launches now for a phone, it'll likely be weeks or months before a stable version is ready. That means Galaxy S23 owners could be waiting until April or longer for a public release of One UI 7. For reference, the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 started in December and has gone through five releases so far.

Exclusive ‼️ First One UI 7 beta build spotted on test server for the Galaxy S23. Build Version: S918NKSU6ZYBG/S918NOKR6ZYBG/S918NKSU6DYBG Is Samsung gearing up for a One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy S23 series? Repost pic.twitter.com/7UIIqgPcWkFebruary 27, 2025

The apparent move comes shortly after One UI 7 beta builds appeared on test servers for Samsung's 2024 foldables. Both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 appear to have beta builds in the pipeline. This would suggest Samsung plans to run beta programs for some, if not all, of the phones set to get One UI 7.