Samsung releases yet another One UI 7 beta update for the Galaxy S24

What you need to know

Samsung quickly released a One UI 7 beta update, its fifth for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The patch comes just days after the fourth beta was seeded and fixes a bug that caused Visual Voicemail to crash.

It's still unclear when One UI 7 will release publicly for Galaxy S24 owners.

Samsung's delays bringing One UI 7 to older devices have been well-chronicled, and that continues as the company seeded its fifth beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series today, Feb. 21. The minor update is appearing for U.S. users on AT&T and Verizon to start, and is available as an OTA update for users in the One UI 7 Beta program, as reported by SamMobile.

This update comes just days after the fourth One UI 7 beta, and carries a version number of S92xU1UEU4ZYBB. It's available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra if the device is enrolled in the beta program already. It's relatively small, with an update size of roughly 450MB, according to SamMobile. The exact size of the update may depend on your device and carrier. The patch might arrive in other regions and networks in the future.

To see if your Galaxy S24 is eligible for the update, open the Settings app and navigate to Software update > Download and install.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The latest One UI 7 beta update comes a few weeks after Samsung acknowledged that the operating system's release for older phones would be delayed. In a community post Feb. 6, the company said it planned to release a fourth beta update fixing a bug that "causes the display color temperature to appear more yellow than intended." Of course, if you're keeping track at home, the update released today is the fifth One UI 7 beta update for Galaxy S24 owners in the U.S.

According to the patch's release notes, this update includes a fix for a Visual Voicemail crash problem reported by testers.

It's unclear when One UI 7 will reach stability for the Galaxy S24 lineup and other Galaxy phones. Shortly after the Galaxy S25 debuted, Samsung pledged to bring it to older devices "imminently" and that users should expect it sometime in Q1 2025. We don't know if that timetable has been pushed back due to the latest round of delays.