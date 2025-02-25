The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 could get a One UI 7 beta soon

What you need to know

Signs point to Samsung bringing a One UI 7 beta program to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The start of the beta program soon could mean a stable, public release is weeks or months away.

Samsung still hasn't brought One UI 7 to phones other than the new Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung's delays bringing One UI 7 to its older phones have frustrated users thus far, and things have looked extremely bleak for people using Galaxy phones other than the Galaxy S24. While the company is deep into the beta program for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, those are the only phones currently eligible for the One UI 7 beta. That might be changing soon, as recent signs point to Samsung prepping a beta program for its 2024 foldables.

The One UI 7 beta might soon become available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter). The Android tipster first claimed to spot One UI 7 beta builds for Fold and Flip phones on test servers in Europe and India in a post. That was followed up by another today, Feb. 25, sharing the official One UI 7 beta forum page that now appears on the community website for the 2024 foldables.

Notably, Vats says that the One UI 7 beta program page was created for multiple Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S23, "long ago." However, the tipster concludes that the pages launching for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, combined with the beta build information, is a good sign that a beta program could launch soon.

More evidence of a One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6? The official One UI 7.0 beta forum page has been created on Samsung's community website for them. pic.twitter.com/kG7Wa9UttBFebruary 25, 2025

While these moves signal that a One UI 7 beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be on the way, it might also point to a stable, public release being a long way out. Samsung has spent months refining the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 lineup — the company is currently on its fifth One UI 7 beta release. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely need to go through this lengthy process, too.

This isn't ideal for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners, who have paid top-dollar for some of Samsung's most expensive phones. Some of them have expressed their frustration on Samsung's community forums for each of the phones.

At the very least, a beta program for Samsung's foldables would be a step in the right direction toward an official release.