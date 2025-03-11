What you need to know

Samsung is currently rolling out a Good Lock launcher update for Galaxy devices through the Galaxy Store via v3.0.10.4.

The update is minimal, only offering stabilization enhancements for apps alongside "phrase" changes.

Samsung has crafted a complete Good Lock redesign for foldables and smartphones in One UI 7.

One UI 7 has been confirmed to arrive in April.

Samsung was spotted rolling out a couple of refreshments for its primary Galaxy app launcher in One UI.

A Good Lock update was seen rolling out for Galaxy device owners via the Galaxy Store by SammyGuru. According to the publication, users should soon start noticing and downloading/installing Good Lock v3.0.10.4. The page has been updated recently, stating it's rolling out as of today, March 11.

Users checking the store should begin seeing the patch today, which is pretty minimalistic in terms of what it offers.

Samsung's patch notes are brief, stating it is "improving app stabilization." The company doesn't explicitly explain which apps this is aimed at. Additionally, the changelog states the update is "modifying some phrases." As the publication theorizes, this could mean Samsung is making its app descriptors for functions/features a little more clear for the end user.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Ahead of One UI 7's reveal on the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung discussed a few key details users should be aware of. The main highlight is the company has completely redesigned Good Lock for its next-generation of software. Primarily, this overhaul concerns the experience its foldable users will have on the Flip 6 and Fold 6. Samsung stated "The overall composition of the main app has been changed for UI convenience."

Samsung's standard slab phones will see improvements — which you can see on the Galaxy S25.

Elsewhere, that announcement saw the inclusion of Good Lock to global regions. The company notes that, for the first time via One UI 7, Good Lock can be used "in all countries" for the first time.

A demo video highlighted by users on Reddit showcased some of Good Lock's refreshes for the Home Up module. Through One UI 7, users will have complete control over how their device's apps look. The video shows the ability to rotate apps, folders, and widgets without worrying about grid restrictions. While the vast majority are left on the outside looking in, Samsung recently announced One UI 7 is on deck for an official rollout in April.