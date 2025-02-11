Samsung's Home Up refresh in One UI 7 delivers wacky and fun customization

What you need to know

Users on Reddit discussed the refreshed changes to One UI 7's Good Lock module, Home Up.

A demo video showcases complete control over your home screen as users can rotate apps, folders, and widgets without being restricted to a grid.

Samsung previously stated that One UI 7 was on its way to older Galaxy S devices "imminently," but Galaxy S24 users could see a fourth beta.

Users are starting to unravel Samsung's changes to a Good Lock module app that allows for some crazy customization.

A thread on Reddit showed off the capabilities of Samsung's One UI 7 Home Up module revamp in the beta. The original poster displayed the "limitless" possibilities of the refreshed module in One UI 7, which involves app/folder placement. Pinching inward on their display brought up the usual home screen editing options but with an added "DIY Home" button.

Tapping it gives users complete freedom over the size and orientation of an app widget, or folder.

More importantly, the usual grid-view we have on Android is seemingly tossed out the window. The user isn't restricted to "snapping" anything into a given spot on their home screen as the demo shows them sliding things around to unusual spots. There's even a widget on their screen that's partially out of view.

The user is also able to overlap widgets and apps, for a truly chaotic home screen.

The demo only shows these wacky changes applying the apps above the bottom toolbar where you'd have your static apps like messaging, phone calls, contacts, or anything else. Additionally, tapping a folder that's been rotated or upside down will produce its contents as normal when opened.

Samsung was reportedly developing a revamp for its Home Up module in Good Lock in October. A tipster on X discovered several upcoming tools like the ability for users to alter the stiffness, friction, blur, and duration of animations through Home Up. Those options were discovered beneath an "advanced tuning" sub-section with the "simple tuning" concerning animation speeds.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this Reddit demo didn't show off those selections, it did offer a glimpse at its display size customization abilities for folders and apps.

Late in January, a Samsung community member confirmed that Home Up was involved in Good Lock's global refresh for One UI 7. The official post stated Home Up was "one of the most changed apps" in its software upgrade this year. One UI 7 lets users run Home Up's customization functions without opening the app itself.

Those enrolled in the One UI 7 beta can likely try out these wacky customization features and you'll have even more time following Samsung's delay. The company is reportedly interested in pushing back the stable rollout of its OS on the Galaxy S24 yet again due to a display coloring issue. This means that the year-old trio will roll into a fourth beta soon.

Samsung did state that One UI 7 was preparing to hit its past-gen Galaxy S devices "imminently" in Q1 2025.