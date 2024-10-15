This One UI 7 Good Lock module update could bring serious customization

What you need to know

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted screenshots of several upcoming customization changes for Good Lock's "Home Up" module in One UI 7.

The module will reportedly bring a host of animation customization options and sliders alongside tools for folders.

One UI 7 (Android 15) is expected to debut in 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25, though a beta should begin late this year.

Samsung is reportedly preparing a Good Lock module update that'll make your phone one of a kind.

The major changes in question regard Samsung's "Home Up" Good Lock module. A user on X posted screenshots of the potential additions for One UI 7 (via Android Police). The module's update focuses on bringing more customization options to users for "animation tuning." The tipster purports Samsung will show users "Pixel by Pixel" and "The scent of a certain fruit" options.

The former is said to deliver "pure animation." It's not clear what the latter could be; however, the publication suspects it could be Apple-esque, in a way. We know that Samsung has been moving into a more Apple-like world with its designs, though not everyone is happy about that.

The "Home Up" module was also spotted with an "advanced tuning" option, which blows open its possibilities. Users may find sliders for things like damping, stiffness, friction, blur, and duration. These sliders directly impact how your device's animations are played and stylized.

The final option is labeled "Simple tuning." As suspected, this option is the most basic as the module gives a singular slider to adjust an animation's speed. The tipster then located an option to alter the "bottom gesture sensitivity."

Home gesture animation tuning pic.twitter.com/BYBWoNAmWGOctober 12, 2024

The "Home Up" module continues with an update for folders. The screenshots show that Samsung plans to display size customizations (medium and large) for folders. Moreover, a "detail settings" option will let users change the grid and the size of the icons within it.

The changes continue to suggest a shift toward Apple's iOS design aside from what's been seen for One UI's elemental adjustments.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With these changes seemingly primed for One UI 7 (Android 15), users have more time in the waiting room. Samsung confirmed that its next major OS will roll out in 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series. More importantly, a community moderator confirmed that the company is still preparing a Public Beta program for One UI 7.

Users can "preview" the software alongside developers and deliver feedback and test results before launch. The moderator adds that users should look out for a notification of the program's start via Samsung Members. The company states users can likely expect the beta to begin "by the end of the year."

Other than the visual refresh, Samsung's Sally Hyesoon Jeong highlighted the update's fine-tuned motion dynamics and a new blur system.