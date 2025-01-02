Samsung's Good Lock is going global with a fresh redesign in One UI 7

What you need to know

Samsung is redesigning Good Lock, the company's first-party launcher known for bringing advanced features to Galaxy phones, with One UI 7.

The app will be available in "all countries" and on the Google Play Store for the first time.

Certain features are getting a boost, like Home Up, which can now be used with One UI Home without the app active.

Good Lock, the popular first-party Samsung launcher for enthusiasts, is getting a redesign and expansion with One UI 7. In a post on the Samsung community forum, the feature manager detailed Good Lock changes that will arrive with the release of One UI 7. Samsung is trying to make the upgraded Good Lock launcher ready for release alongside the regular One UI update, but certain features might take longer to release.

Notably, Samsung is making Good Lock more widely available. Previously exclusive to the Galaxy Store, the app will be available for download from the Google Play Store starting with One UI 7. For the first time, the post reveals Good Lock "can be used in all countries."

Good Lock is a popular choice for users of Samsung foldables. Specifically, the first-party launcher is the only official way to use any app on the cover screen of Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. This year's revision of Good Lock will include a few major changes that'll improve the UI of the launcher for not only foldables, but regular Samsung phones.

"The overall composition of the main app has been changed for UI convenience," the post explains. Samsung cites better search and filtering functionality, easier widget management, and added Good Lock functions as a few things that will debut alongside One UI 7.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

For fans of Home Up, there's great news. The post calls Home Up "one of the most changed apps" this year, and it starts with letting users use Home Up on One UI Home without running the Home Up app.

Additionally, users will be able to place icons anywhere on the home screen without having to follow a strict grid. Other changes include gesture animation customization, folder customization, edge panel customization, and taskbar customization. This was previously rumored following an October 2024 leak.

Finally, the post reminds Good Lock fans that features well-received by enthusiasts could become standard One UI features in the future.

"Please use the Good Lock apps that show big and small changes and give us your opinions so that we can continue to develop them based on them," the post explains. "Features that receive good responses are continuously being absorbed into One UI features, so please continue to give us feedback in the future."

Although the One UI 7 beta is already available for the Galaxy S24 series, the refreshed Good Lock app is still at least a few weeks away.