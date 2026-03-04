Best Buy launches huge sale on Bluetooth speakers — score Sony and JBL deals from $43!
It's party time.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Spring is swiftly approaching, and if you're starting to plan outdoor activities to enjoy the warm weather, a Bluetooth speaker deal might be exactly what you need. For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing prices on a ton of these party-prepped wireless speakers, with particularly impressive discounts on models from Sony, JBL, and Bose.
I've dropped a selection of my favorite deals from the sale below. Most of these Bluetooth speakers specialize in delivering big sound from a small package, with great battery life, sleek design, and waterproof construction. Some of these speakers even come with premium features like customizable EQ settings that you can tweak from your Android phone and microphone inputs for karaoke. Keep reading for all of my top picks at Best Buy, and don't wait too long if something catches your eye: these speaker deals could disappear at any time.
Best Buy launches big sale on Bluetooth speakers, just in time for spring
Read moreRead less▼
Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker: $64.99 $43 at Best Buy
Small enough to fit in a cup holder, the Sony SRS-XB100 boasts a waterproof IP67-rated design, crystal-clear audio, and up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab this wee speaker from Best Buy during the sale and you'll get $22 off your purchase, knocking the price down to only $43!
Read moreRead less▼
JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $79.95 $59.95 at Best Buy
The JBL Clip 5 is compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand, while the integrated carabiner clip makes it easy to attach the speaker to a backpack. At $79.95, the Clip 5 was already cheap, but Best Buy's current sale is taking things further by slashing $20 off the retail price.
Read moreRead less▼
Ultimate Ears Everboom Bluetooth Speaker: $269.99 $159.99 at Best Buy
Currently $110 off at Best Buy, the stylish Everboom speakers by Ultimate Ears boast customizable EQ settings with powerful bass and up to 20 hours of battery life. The speaker even floats in water!
Read moreRead less▼
Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: $129 $99 at Best Buy
The Bose Soundlink Micro is a staff favorite here at Android Central, and it isn't hard to see why. This compact little speaker doesn't have the best battery life on the list, but you get shockingly good sound quality with fun features like Stereo Mode support (for linking multiple speakers) and up to 30 feet of Bluetooth range.
Read moreRead less▼
Sony ULT Tower 9: $899.99 $748 at Best Buy
If you're looking for something more premium, the Sony ULT Tower 9 might be the answer. Currently $152 off at Best Buy, this powerful Bluetooth speaker comes with a 25-hour battery, customizable EQ settings, and massive, room-filling sound. You even get a built-in party light and inputs for a guitar or microphone. Karaoke, anyone?
Of course, this thing clocks in at over 60 pounds, so it's not as portable as the other speakers on the list. But if you need something big and powerful for your next party, it's a great (albeit pricey) choice.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.