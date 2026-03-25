Amazon is heavily discounting its Fire and Echo brand devices for the Big Spring Sale — here are the TOP 5 deals you simply can't miss

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Ready to take your smart home to the next level? Amazon's Big Spring Sale is currently slashing up to 55% off its own brand of Kindle, Echo, and Fire devices, and I've dropped five of my favorite deals from the sale below.

Whether you're in the market for a new smart speaker, tablet, or Fire TV, there is no shortage of sweet Amazon-brand deals to explore. Keep reading for all of my favorites, and don't forget that Amazon's big sale ends on March 31st! That means you have less than a week to explore the best deals until they're gone for good (or at least until the next Prime Day).

Interested in learning more? Check out my ultimate guide to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, where I've gathered additional deals, tips and tricks, and more.

My TOP 5 favorite smart home deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale