Edifier made a Bose-rivaling Bluetooth speaker, and it finally gets a discount

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I use my Bose SoundLink Max daily; it has great sound quality, I like the design quite a bit, it has IP67 ingress protection, and the bright yellow color is just plain fun. Bose really nailed the essentials with the Max, and even at $349, it is a good overall product.

But what if you don't want to spend that much cash? You'll want to take a look at Edifier's ES300. The audio brand is no stranger to delivering great-sounding products, and I still use the QR65 active monitors on my desk. The ES300 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with attention-grabbing styling, and the sound quality is sublime. Best of all, it finally got a $60 discount, and is now on sale for just $239 on Amazon.

✅Recommended if: You want a stylish portable Bluetooth speaker with great sound. With 60W of power, LDAC, long battery life, and a great design, the ES300 nails the essentials.

❌Skip this deal if: You need dust and water resistance.

I had the ES300 for the better part of six months now, and I used it to listen to dozens of hours of music and podcasts in the kitchen (mostly while baking). Although the speaker looks like it has to be plugged in to a wall outlet, that isn't the case — it has an internal battery, and you can use it anywhere, like other portable speakers. This in itself is a big plus point, and it even gets ambient lighting along the base. That said, at 8.15lb (3.7kg), your arms will get a workout while lugging this around.

The ES300 gets USB in and aux ports, giving you the versatility to connect to other devices. I used it with my Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field, and it did an admirable job. Another nifty feature is AirPlay 2 integration, allowing you to use the speaker with multi-room audio. There's the standard Bluetooth 5.4 with multi-point connectivity, and you also get dual-band Wi-Fi, which you just don't see with portable speakers.