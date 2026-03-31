Edifier made a Bose-rivaling Bluetooth speaker, and it finally gets a discount
The ES300 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that looks as good as it sounds, and this is the ideal time to get your hands on it.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
I use my Bose SoundLink Max daily; it has great sound quality, I like the design quite a bit, it has IP67 ingress protection, and the bright yellow color is just plain fun. Bose really nailed the essentials with the Max, and even at $349, it is a good overall product.
But what if you don't want to spend that much cash? You'll want to take a look at Edifier's ES300. The audio brand is no stranger to delivering great-sounding products, and I still use the QR65 active monitors on my desk. The ES300 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with attention-grabbing styling, and the sound quality is sublime. Best of all, it finally got a $60 discount, and is now on sale for just $239 on Amazon.
The Edifier ES300 looks good, sounds great, and has all the features you need in a home Bluetooth speaker.
✅Recommended if: You want a stylish portable Bluetooth speaker with great sound. With 60W of power, LDAC, long battery life, and a great design, the ES300 nails the essentials.
❌Skip this deal if: You need dust and water resistance.
I had the ES300 for the better part of six months now, and I used it to listen to dozens of hours of music and podcasts in the kitchen (mostly while baking). Although the speaker looks like it has to be plugged in to a wall outlet, that isn't the case — it has an internal battery, and you can use it anywhere, like other portable speakers. This in itself is a big plus point, and it even gets ambient lighting along the base. That said, at 8.15lb (3.7kg), your arms will get a workout while lugging this around.
The ES300 gets USB in and aux ports, giving you the versatility to connect to other devices. I used it with my Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field, and it did an admirable job. Another nifty feature is AirPlay 2 integration, allowing you to use the speaker with multi-room audio. There's the standard Bluetooth 5.4 with multi-point connectivity, and you also get dual-band Wi-Fi, which you just don't see with portable speakers.