This stylish Bluetooth speaker has four features you won't find anywhere else
Features
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
Teenage Engineering's OB-4 isn't your average Bluetooth speaker — it does so much more.
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Teenage Engineering makes unique products that stand at the intersection of art and music, and I've been a long-time user of its synthesizers. I started out with the affordable PO synths, and moved to the OP-1 field, which stands out in its own way thanks to the design and hardware interface.
In the context of phone design, Teenage Engineering is best-known for its collaboration with Nothing, and recent products like the Phone 4a show a clear progression of that unique design aesthetic.
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