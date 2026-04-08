This stylish Bluetooth speaker has four features you won't find anywhere else

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Teenage Engineering's OB-4 isn't your average Bluetooth speaker — it does so much more.

Teenage Engineering OB-4 review
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Teenage Engineering makes unique products that stand at the intersection of art and music, and I've been a long-time user of its synthesizers. I started out with the affordable PO synths, and moved to the OP-1 field, which stands out in its own way thanks to the design and hardware interface.

In the context of phone design, Teenage Engineering is best-known for its collaboration with Nothing, and recent products like the Phone 4a show a clear progression of that unique design aesthetic.

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Teenage Engineering OB-4 review
(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)