Four reasons why the Nothing Phone 4a is the ideal mid-range upgrade in India

There's no question that Nothing is now an established presence in the handset industry, and while the brand clearly likes doing things its own way, it's evident that it can make great products. While we won't get a flagship this year — the Phone 3 will be the default choice in this area — Nothing is building on the foundation of the excellent Phone 3a, and rolling out the Phone 4a.

After using the Phone 3a , I called it the best budget phone you can buy, and I still stand by that. The phone had a unique design, great software with unique extras, good cameras, and a terrific all-round value. With the global RAM situation and a few upgrades under the hood, the Phone 4a misses out on that value; the phone starts at ₹31,999 for the standard 8GB/128GB version in India. There's also an 8GB/256GB model that costs ₹34,999, and the 12GB/256GB edition is ₹37,999.

Even then, the Phone 4a is positioned to take advantage of weaker rivals, and Nothing is confident the phone will do well in India. I used all Nothing phones in the last three years, and tested the Phone 4a for just under two weeks; here's why I think it's the best budget phone you can buy in 2026.

Nothing but the best software

I use a lot of budget and mid-range phones, and the software on these devices tends to be underwhelming to say the least. That's why it's great to see Nothing focus so much in this area; the Phone 4a has the best software in this category, and only the Pixel 10a comes close.

The software on the Phone 4a is distinctive; Nothing's design aesthetic extends to the UI as well, and whether it's the custom widgets or the playful interface, the phone just feels great to use. The interface itself is fluid, and at no point did I get the feeling that I was using a mid-range phone.

Nothing is also doing a decent job with AI features; the Essential Key is great to save information easily, and Essential Space collates all of that information and makes it actionable. The mode now has cloud access as well, so you can use it on any Nothing phone. There's a slate of other AI-assisted tools, and I like that Nothing didn't go overboard in this area, instead focusing on utilities that you'll actually end up using.

The Phone 4a comes with Android 16 out of the box, and Nothing says it will provide three years of software updates.

A design like nothing else

Nothing's products always stood out because of their design, and the Phone 4a is no different. The rear of the device has a unique aesthetic that's different to the Phone 3a, with the Glyph Bar now located on the right. The camera island looks cleaner this year, and I like the evolution of the design quite a bit.

What's also good to see is that the Phone 4a is available in four color options; the blue and pink models are distinctive in their own right, but I still want to see a yellow Nothing phone — is that too much to ask? The in-hand feel is pretty good, and the matte sides make a difference.

The phone doesn't look like a mid-ranger, and the vibrant color choices this year allow it to stand out a little bit from its predecessors.