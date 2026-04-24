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What you need to know

Nothing announces Essential Voice, a new voice-to-text transcription feature for the Phone 3 and Phone 4a that will arrive in early May.

With this, Essential Voice can cut out "filler words" for a more concise transcription full of what you need, alongside support for 100 languages, and shortcuts, such as emails and places.

Nothing detailed a huge Essential Space update in March, which focused on the most important information that you need to see.

Nothing highlights a new addition to its suite of smart features on its phones, which has audio transcriptions at its core.

Essential Voice is preparing to roll out for Nothing Phone 3 and Phone 4a users this May. Nothing states it realized something about how we use our phones: while we primarily type, voice is "more natural" and "four times faster." It says that while people often choose a voice note (or memo), transcriptions can be messy once it's done. Essential Voice is stated to be Nothing's answer to smarter voice-to-text capabilities in real-time on its phones.

One major highlight for Essential Voice is its ability to remove filler words. Nothing foresees this as being particularly useful for users sending messages or emails. Additionally, making notes gets a lot easier as Essential Voice supports shortcuts. The post states users should think of this as a "library you build over time." Essential Voice will recognize when you say, "send this to my email." It will correct it to fill in your email address and send the relevant info over.

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Android Central's Take I've always liked the idea of voice notes/memos, but that's just the gamer in me. Looking at this practically, I like where Nothing's mind is headed. Voice notes can be crucial for remembering important details, and returning to those later. I don't think anyone wants to return to a playback and have all the "filler words" involved. In that sense, I think it's good, and hopefully it works just as well as Nothing says it does.

Moreover, your favorite places to eat and more are supported, as Essential Voice can fill in the location for such locations. This feature is also arriving on the Phone 3 and 4a with support for over 100 languages. Nothing stresses that this is an opt-in feature, and you don't have to use it if you don't want to. What's more, Essential Voice "does not listen in the background."

If you choose to, your recording is reportedly "encrypted and processed on our server," then returned to your phone.

Making it all essential

Introducing Essential Voice - YouTube Watch On

Nothing's been working behind the scenes for a while now, as a previous update (regarding Essential Space) rolled out in March. This update was focused on bringing information that matters to users to the forefront. Nothing said users would find "actionable information," such as important dates. It also added an "event" marker that "intelligently extracts" data from your captures to inform you when it's important.

Android Central's Take Nothing's truly been focused on making a more useful phone these days. It's quickly brought up its devices to the forefront of my vision. The phones carry a decent level of usability and power, though it could be better. The Essential Spaces update from March gave me strong Samsung Now Brief vibes. The idea of surfacing important information for the day is pretty much its entire M.O.

Last week, Nothing revealed Warp: a way for Android users to send files to Mac, Windows, and Linux devices. It was an exciting reveal, but the company removed the app from the Play Store quickly after. The company states it did so to "fine-tune" the product. There's no indication of it returning just yet, so we're all left waiting.