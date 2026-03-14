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What you need to know

Nothing highlighted an update for Essential Space that focuses on bringing the user's most important information forward for ease of use.

Now, users will see "actionable information" highlighted more prominently in Essential Space, alongside a new "Event" marker.

Previous updates for Essential Space expanded the shareability of certain files and added Google Calendar support.

Nothing is rolling out a major update for its Essential Space for devices release in 2025, including the Phone 4a series in 2026.

The update detailed this week covers three areas of Essential Space: app layout, events, and search. In a Community Update, Nothing states it's reworking how to navigate and experience the information that matters. In Essential Space, users will notice "actionable information" extracted and highlighted more prominently. The goal here is to ensure that what you need to see is brought to the surface quicker, so you can do what's required.

As an example, Nothing states that any events or tasks you have for any given day will be expressed more noticeably in Essential Space.

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Android Central's Take Essential Space does a pretty good job of helping to keep the user on top of what's going on. After all, it's involved with whatever it is you've screenshot or brought it into. I like that it's bringing the useful stuff to the surface. If I were to get a Nothing Phone, this would surely be a feature I'd gravitate to, and an update like this only makes it nicer.

"Events" are something that Nothing is bringing to the forefront in this update. The company is introducing this new category, which delivers info that's "intelligently extracted from your captures." If there's an event that you nearly forgot about, Essential Space will bring it up. More importantly, tapping on that event will take you right into your Maps app, so you can begin planning your route for the day.

Lastly, Search in Essential Space is getting a tune-up. Nothing states "semantic search" helps to produce results to the user's query "faster and more intuitively."

It's essential

(Image credit: Nothing)

These updates, as previously stated, are rolling out on Nothing phones released from 2025 to 2026.

Nothing was upgrading Essential Space last year, with notable improvements, such as its sync capabilities with Google Calendar. This update made it possible for users to bring their to-do lists into Calendar for a little more efficient productivity. Additionally, that update brought "Editable Memory." This made it possible for the AI to learn the user's preferences for better reviews and summaries.

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Android Central's Take Sharing Memories (files, PDFs, etc.) and recordings always looked neat—as an addition to Essential Space, I mean. I can see its uses for people who work with this kind of thing often, whether it's for interviews or for later playback for work reasons. It's useful, and that's where Essential Space and all its features excel.

The Essential Recorder also got an upgrade, which came in the form of editable AI summaries after capturing voices. Soon after, in August, Essential Space expanded the shareability for recordings and Memories. Such items could be shared through Discord, Drive, and more.