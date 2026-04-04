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What you need to know

Nothing announces that its CMF Watch app is disappearing from app stores on April 3, as it begins pushing users into the Nothing X app.

The Nothing X app is preparing to completely handle the "pairing and connection" of watches, but that won't start in full until July 19, 2026.

To prepare, users can start transferring their data over, which will deactivate their CMF Watch app account.

Nothing is announcing that CMF Watch users will have to migrate apps, as its wearable is losing its dedicated platform.

This week, a Nothing Community update shares the details surrounding its migration process that users need to know (via Android Authority). Nothing says on April 3, the CMF Watch app will disappear from app stores, stopping all potential new downloads from users. It adds that it will begin pushing users over to the Nothing X app instead, which is where it plans to handle all of your watch data.

This won't happen immediately. The post states that it plans to truly have the Nothing X app take over "pairing and connection to CMF Watches" on July 19, 2026. Right now, the post states users can begin preparing for this eventuality by transferring their watch data from the CMF Watch app to Nothing X.

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Android Central's Take It's pretty obvious that Nothing has a new mindset surrounding its apps, as it moves its "wearables" app into the main unit. Having everything under one roof is also probably easier to manage from a company perspective. I'm sure that users probably won't mind, so long as nothing breaks and everything important is carried over. So far, that seems to be the case.

Users will be able to take their "workout records, daily activity (including sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress), and Fitness Goals." If you've got a CMF Watch Pro 2, your Active Score and Training Load will be brought over. What will not transfer with you from app to app is your nickname, avatar, height, and weight," including any woman's health information.

To get started, users should open the Nothing X app > Log in to Nothing X with the same account > Connect your watch > select Data Migration. After this is all completed, the company says your CMF Watch app account will be deactivated, and you will not be able to redownload the app.

CMF by Nothing

(Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is the brand's latest wearable entry. Although it launched in July 2025, the Watch 3 Pro features an upgraded four-channel heart rate sensor and 131 sports modes. Consumers found a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with over 120 customizable watch faces. Dual-band GPS helps users with more precise location tracking, while its battery reaches 13 days on a single charge.

Android Central's Take On a budget note, what CMF Watches provide has always looked pretty decent. You might sacrifice some of the larger, more powerful specs and features other watches have, but if you're looking for a device that adheres to the "smart" aspect, they're pretty good. The investment from Optiemus will likely only further what CMF can do for consumers in the sub-$200 market.

CMF is a Nothing spinoff, you could say—a sub-brand. Late last year, CMF became an independent entity with its headquarters in India after a $100 million investment. This large sum was contributed to CMF via a joint venture with Optiemus. This also facilitated the addition of roughly 1,800 jobs. CMF reiterated that its focus is to create budget devices under $200.