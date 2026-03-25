Chromebooks & Laptops That's not a typo: Amazon's Big Spring Sale just knocked this smartwatch to only $49 for a limited time Deals By Zachary David published 25 March 2026 The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 3 offers a lot to be excited about—especially at this price. Click for next article (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Copy link Facebook X Reddit Flipboard Bluesky Threads Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors