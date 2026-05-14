Googlebook won’t be locked to Intel as Qualcomm and MediaTek join the AI laptop push

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Google is finally getting serious about high-end hardware with the Googlebook.

Googlebook&#039;s main highlight
(Image credit: Google)

What you need to know

  • Qualcomm has confirmed that it is working with Google to build some Googlebook laptops.
  • Google is also partnering with Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, giving manufacturers more flexibility across future Googlebook devices.
  • Googlebooks are expected to support more powerful Android apps and premium hardware from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Google’s new Googlebook