Googlebook won’t be locked to Intel as Qualcomm and MediaTek join the AI laptop push
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By Jay Bonggolto published
Google is finally getting serious about high-end hardware with the Googlebook.
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What you need to know
- Qualcomm has confirmed that it is working with Google to build some Googlebook laptops.
- Google is also partnering with Intel, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, giving manufacturers more flexibility across future Googlebook devices.
- Googlebooks are expected to support more powerful Android apps and premium hardware from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Google’s new Googlebook