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What you need to know

A report claims that Samsung is looking to create a new Galaxy Book series, which could feature laptops that fall in the "low, mid, and flagship" markets.

It was stated that these laptops will also drop ChromeOS in favor of Google's new AluminumOS, which is based on Android.

Early rumored glimpses of AluminumOS appeared earlier this year, showing just how heavily it plays into Android's UI and Gemini.

Samsung's laptops have long-since run on software straight from Google's kitchen (ChromeOS), but that's supposedly changing for future releases.

A report by SamMobile states the publication has "exclusively learned" that Samsung is moving to create an all-new line of "Android-based" Galaxy Books. It adds that each of these laptops could fall within the "low, mid-range, and flagship" markets once they debut. Considering the heavy focus on Android in this report, SamMobile says Samsung will forgo ChromeOS in favor of Google's AluminumOS future.

The folks at Android Police caught wind of this report, adding that there's speculation of Samsung reaching for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor or its in-house brand (Exynos) for the heavy-lifting. What's more, the report claims Samsung will use Android 17 as its software base under the AlminumOS umbrella. Moreover, consumers could see One UI 9 as the overall skin atop Android 17, meaning we could see loads of features and tools we're used to from Galaxy phones and tablets.

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There's little information regarding what the laptops will do (or even look like). The publication assumes we might see something at I/O 2026, and that's not a bad assumption.

Future laptops

(Image credit: Samsung)

It's been a couple of weeks since Google posted its sessions list for I/O 2026, but there's a teaser in there about its software. The event is set to begin on May 19 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. This is when we'll see the main keynote speech, which is sure to bring some interesting insights about the company's plans moving forward. Later that day, Google will host several mini-events (or sessions) about its AI, Android 17, and Chrome.

Android Central's Take I've been wondering, aside from Gemini and XR stuff, what else could I/O 2026 hold. Maybe this is it. Those alleged early AluminumOS UI leaks truly give a new-age vibe. It's fresh, it's Android. I think it looks like good, and it's clear Google is trying to do more with its desktop/.laptop experience. I mean, let's be real, it's competing against Apple's MacBooks.

It's the following day, May 20, when the company will go over Android, ChromeOS, XR, and more. While these are typically geared toward developers or people who really want to go in-depth, the main keynote on May 19 is where we might see bigger, consumer-facing highlights. If Samsung and Google want to discuss future Galaxy Books, it could be there—or after.

AluminumOS first got talked about late last year when a job listing confirmed its existence. While this is likely its codename, it looks like Google is integrating Gemini into this new OS, potentially signaling a more enriched redesign over ChromeOS. An alleged first look in January really made this ChromeOS replacement seem probable. AluminumOS seemed to merge ChromeOS and Android 16's desktop mode aesthetics with split-screen and other Android-style UI changes.