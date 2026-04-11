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What you need to know

An early alleged performance listing for Samsung's Exynos 2700 suggests it will sport a 10-core structure, with its fastest core at ~2.88GHz.

The chip was also spotted with the Xclipse 970 GPU, while other rumors claim it could see a 12% performance boost.

A Samsung exec stated earlier this year that the company is committed to developing future Exynos chips, which it wants to apply to several Galaxy devices.

It's typical to expect a new SoC for phones every year, and it looks like Samsung isn't slowing down with its Exynos 2700 development.

Earlier this week, GSMArena reported that Samsung's next chip, the 2nm Exynos 2700, seemingly appeared for its Geekbench performance test. What's the most interesting here is what the listing reportedly details: Samsung's core structure for this iteration. The publication claims it spotted the chip with a 10-core CPU, similar to the Exynos 2600 that powers the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea.

Android Central's Take Some of these clock speeds are a little concerning to me. According to my calculations, some of these alleged speeds are lower than the 2600. The publication mentions that this listing was based on an "engineers" build, so maybe these numbers are a little off. I certainly hope so, too.

It was gleaned that the Exynos 2700's fastest cores clock in at ~2.88GHz. The post adds that its remaining cores, potentially efficiency-based, sit at ~2.4GHz. The other side of the equation sits the Xclipse 970 GPU, which may join the SoC when it debuts. GSMArena states there are rumors that the Exynos 2700 could build upon the 2600 by offering a decent 12% overall performance boost.

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What's come to light right now is information from early test results, so it's best not to jump to any conclusions yet. However, there are a couple of reports that might help form the Exynos 2700 in our minds.

Exynos for all

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Early in March, reports surfaced after Samsung's vice president of hardware for Samsung's MX business, Moon Sung-hoon, started talking about the future of its Exynos chipset. Moon stated the company was beginning to formulate a "mid to long-term strategy" for developing new chips. More importantly, this would push the Exynos chips into more Galaxy devices across Samsung's ecosystem.

Android Central's Take Samsung is committed to an Exynos future. I think what will be the deciding factor is how well it can compete. I mean, the Galaxy S26 doesn't feature the Exynos 2600 everywhere. We don't have that in the U.S., we have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Sure, it's "For Galaxy," meaning its overclocked, but it's a Qualcomm chip. Samsung does this because it knows how the market reacts. I wonder if we'll get to the point where it can compete and stand just as tall as Qualcomm.

Despite Moon saying developing chips is "difficult" and requires "several years" of work, Samsung wants to take on this task for Exynos. Shortly after, Exynos 2700 rumors surfaced after a South Korean publication said it may work on its heat generation. Supposedly, Samsung is working on its HPB technology to reduce how hot the chip can get and how well it can cool off. Exynos chips have suffered from high heat for years, so this is nice to hear, even if it is a rumor.

The Exynos 2600 debuted late last year, boasting a sharp 39% increase in CPU capabilities.