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What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 FE supposedly appeared in a Geekbench listing with Samsung's Exynos 2500 SoC.

The device was stated to have achieved 2,426 in its single-core test and 8,004 in the multi-core portion.

Other alleged rumors state it could feature the same 6.7-inch display and 4,900mAh as its S25 FE version.

Now that we've got the S26 flagship series out of the way, rumors are moving on to Samsung's next FE.

Typically, a few steps below the entry S-series model, a post from SamMobile, after spotting a Geekbench listing, alleges its performance. First, the publication highlights a few rumors, stating the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the Geekbench listing suggests the phone could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset, not its latest 2600. That's not too out of the norm, as the S25 FE also features a year-old Exynos chip (2400).

There's a chance this could be okay, as SamMobile states the Galaxy S26 FE's performance is allegedly up by eight percent in the multi-core test and ~15% for its single-core. The numbers show the S26 FE achieved a score of 2,426 for its single-core and 8,004 for its multi-core. These tests were conducted with the budget model featuring One UI 9 (Android 17) and 8GB of RAM.

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SamMobile dives into a few other rumors that purport a max of 512GB in storage, a 4,900mAh battery, a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto.

The '26 FE

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

On one hand, perhaps seeing the Exynos 2500 rumored for the Galaxy S26 FE is a good thing. When the S25 FE launched, it featured the Exynos 2400, but so did the S24 FE. This chip is based on Samsung's 4nm process. The company has since moved on to its 2nm process for the Exynos 2600 chip. This is still speculation; however, it would've been nice to see rumors throw the 2600 out there for the S26 FE. The chip features a major 39% increase in CPU capabilities over the 2500, with stronger AI performance and double the GPU output.

Humoring these early rumors, the S26 FE is rumored to sport the same triple camera array as its predecessor. The display and the battery also carry the same numbers as last year's. So, maybe consumers are in for other improvements, probably more on the software side. The Galaxy S25 FE didn't launch until September, so we're still nearly half a year away from seeing this year's version.

Android Central's Take

Samsung tried to weave in flagship-quality features with its Galaxy S25 FE that helped make the budget-oriented phone feel a little stronger. Seven years of OS and security updates were promised, too, which has become Samsung's norm as of late. Considering that—for the time being—the rumors are suggesting a largely similar phone hardware-wise, maybe more of that's on the table. Also, I should mention that phone prices are on the rise due to RAM, so its price point will be another aspect to watch. The S25 FE debuted at $649.