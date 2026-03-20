Good news for Samsung fans: One UI 8.5 could land on Galaxy S24 and FE phones soon

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What you need to know

Samsung is expanding One UI 8.5 beta to Galaxy S24 series, foldables, and FE models for the first time.

Early beta builds spotted suggest Samsung may open the One UI 8.5 program to more devices very soon.

One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 adds customizable quick settings and new AI-powered features.

Samsung debuted One UI 8.5 alongside the Galaxy S26 series. The company has been testing the beta build on the Galaxy S25 series and some foldable devices, and it now appears Samsung could expand the program to the Galaxy S24 lineup and, for the first time, some FE models.

As spotted by Tarun Vats on X, early One UI 8.5 beta builds have surfaced for the Galaxy S24 series, S24 FE, S25 FE, and even foldables launched in 2024, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These early builds suggest Samsung may soon expand the beta program to these devices.

Samsung has followed a similar rollout pattern in the past, so this could indicate the One UI 8.5 beta program will open for more devices shortly. What stands out this time is the inclusion of Fan Edition models in the beta.

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Unexpected 👀Galaxy S25 FE & S24 FEFirst One UI 8.5 beta builds spotted on test serverFE devices usually don’t get public beta 🤔Builds:S25 FE: S731NKSU5ZZCBS24 FE: S721NKSUAZZCBLet’s see… public or internal 👀 pic.twitter.com/5yOEhgX5cyMarch 19, 2026

Historically, Samsung hasn't included Fan Edition phones in the One UI public beta program, instead rolling out stable updates directly. This time, however, it appears Samsung is including these mid-range devices in the beta program.

When the program goes live, beta builds are expected to be available in regions like the U.S., India, South Korea, and select European markets. Users should be able to join through the Samsung Members app, although there is no confirmed timeline yet for the rollout.

One UI 8.5 brings several new features to the Galaxy phones. Being based on the latest build of Android 16, it brings customizable quick settings that allow users to resize and rearrange tiles, along with new AI features like an updated photo assist tool that supports multiple edits without saving each version.

There is also a Storage Share feature that lets users access files from other Galaxy devices directly through the 'My Files' app as well as a (much more) customizable lock screen.

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Android Central's Take

It's good to see Samsung extending more attention to its mid-range devices alongside its flagships. Moves like this make the Fan Edition lineup feel more aligned with its name.