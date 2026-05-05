Galaxy S25 owners could see stable One UI 8.5 land in just a few days

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What you need to know

A new leak says the stable One UI 8.5 rollout for the S25 could start later this week, with wider global release around May 8.

Rollout likely starts in South Korea, then expands to North America and Europe, while Canada may get it by May 9.

Expect smoother system behavior, refined UI tweaks, and upgraded agentic AI features that better predict tasks.

The wait for the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series is reportedly hitting the homestretch. After several delays that moved the release past April, a new leak suggests Galaxy S25 owners will get it soon.

A new roadmap shared by tipster @theonecid on X says the stable One UI 8.5 update should start rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series later this week, with a wider global launch expected around May 8.

(Image credit: @theonecid / X)

This update is a big step for a device that has spent months in a busy beta program. Most recently, the Galaxy S25 series received its 10th One UI 8.5 beta in late April.

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Getting to this week's expected launch has not been easy. Samsung’s software process ran into problems during the switch to Android 15 and One UI 7, which caused some unusual delays.

Course correction

To fix things, Samsung seems to have sped up work on the 8.5 version. This update should give you a smoother experience that better connects your device with Samsung’s latest software features.

Android Central's Take This release feels like Samsung’s way of trying to fix problems quickly and make a big impression. I’m glad the S25 might finally get a stable update this week, but the messy release process is hard to ignore. Jumping to 8.5 is good, but this "stable" release is only happening now because Samsung had trouble with One UI 7 for most of the year. As someone who uses these devices every day, I’m tired of last-minute roadmaps that feel like quick fixes to keep the S25 from feeling outdated.

If the mid-week launch rumors are right, get ready for a big download. The update is expected to bring improved agentic AI features that help your device predict tasks, plus the UI changes seen in the beta versions.

The rollout apparently starts in South Korea before reaching North America and Europe. If you’re in Canada, leaks point to May 9, so S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra users worldwide should see the "Update available" message soon.