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Samsung is reportedly starting its "early development" test for One UI 9, which is likely based on Android 17.

At the moment, a social media tipster claims there is very little new in the test; however, there are small UI refinements for its Quick Settings and Parental Controls.

Google rolled out its Android 17 test in February, but what's disheartening is that Samsung's test is beginning without the majority of its users on One UI 8.5.

Judging by the title, you can say this was "expected." Rumors claim Samsung has started testing One UI 9.

Starting the week is a rumor from SamMobile, alongside purported evidence from tipster Max Jambor, that says Samsung's One UI 9 testing is just beginning. The post claims the OS is in "early development," which makes sense considering the software is likely based on Android 17. Major changes are being reported for this early test build, as Max Jambor says in a video on X. It's likely that whatever Samsung has in store will be revealed over time, as even the software's UI is pretty tame.

Android Central's Take Samsung has continued to refine its One UI elements for a while now. It's gotten to a pretty decent spot that feels clean, fresh, and a bit modern. There are elements taken (borrowed?) from the competition, but that's a different discussion. Regardless, I've seen speculation about Samsung likely working on features other than its UI, which I can understand, and I'm honestly fine with.

In Jambor's video, the UI for this alleged One UI 9 build displays small refinements, such as with its sliders for brightness and volume in the full Quick Settings panel. The controls are "slightly larger," per Jambor. Holding my Galaxy S25 Ultra to my PC screen (don't judge), they do appear fuller/larger, much like the options toward the bottom for the Privacy Display, Nearby Devices, and more.

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Elsewhere, the tipster notes that the Korean OEM has seemingly moved its Parental Controls out of the Digital Wellbeing section and into a dedicated spot. We're still several months from an eventual One UI 9 release, as Android OS updates (major ones) are toward the second half of the year. SamMobile speculates this upgrade could debut first on Samsung's 2026 foldables, the Flip 8 and Fold 8, this summer.

Software all over the place

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Android 17 interest is heating up. Google started its Android 17 testing for eligible Pixel phones early in February. The test got off to a rough start, as, on February 11, it was reported that Google decided to pull back. The company didn't specify the reason behind the delay; however, after a two-day wait, it finally started rolling out. Android 17 arrived as the savior for large screens, bringing with it better screen orientation support and more.

Android Central's Take I feel like I'm losing my mind. I understand that there's a lot that goes into developing software, and Samsung is being quite diligent at refining it before rolling it out on the S25 series and beyond. It is a little funny, though (in an "I'm going to lose my mind" kind of way) that reports of it testing the next major OS is here without 8.5 in its stable form. Hopefully, and I do want to stress that, we'll see One UI 8.5 within a reasonable amount of time.

Beta 2 arrived a couple of weeks later, adding a multitasking trick and cross-device handoff. This cross-device support made it possible for testers to swap tasks from one Android device to another with minimal effort. What's (kind of) funny here is that Samsung's apparent test comes at a time when most Galaxy users are still waiting for One UI 8.5. Samsung rolled out its seventh beta for its major One UI update, which boasts immense upgrades over its UI 8 release.