Stable One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 might still be a few weeks away

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What you need to know

One UI 8.5 stable for Galaxy S25 may still be weeks away despite ongoing beta testing.

Samsung is reportedly planning up to ten beta builds, with two more expected in April.

Stable rollout could happen in late April or May, but users can join the beta now.

Samsung has been testing the One UI 8.5 release for the Galaxy S25 series for a few months now, but it looks like the stable update could still be a few weeks away.

The stable version of One UI 8.5 debuted with the Galaxy S26 series in February 2026, bringing features like a customizable Quick Settings panel, upgraded Photo Assist tools, and new AI additions like Gemini screen automation. If you've been waiting to try it on your Galaxy S25, it looks like you might still have to wait a bit longer.

As shared by reliable Samsung leaker Tarun Vats on X, the company is reportedly planning a total of ten One UI 8.5 beta updates for the Galaxy S25 lineup. The latest beta 8 rolled out in March, but Samsung is said to have two more betas lined up for April.

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(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

According to the leaker, One UI 8.5 beta 9 is expected around April 9, while the 10th beta could arrive around April 20. This means if you were hoping that Samsung would now end the beta cycle and release the stable update in April, it seems like that won't be happening.

Samsung hasn't introduced many new features in the recent betas, instead focusing on bug fixes and stability improvements. However, it seems the company is still not happy with the current situation and will continue to refine the beta builds.

This ultimately means that we could see the stable build of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25 arrive sometime later in April or May, but that's still speculation for now.

We'll keep you updated once Samsung releases the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25. In the meantime, if you don't want to wait, you can still join the beta via the Samsung Members app on your phone. That said, it comes with caveats, as the beta build might still have a few bugs lying around.

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Android Central's Take

Samsung clearly doesn't want to rush this one, and honestly, that's a good thing. I've tried One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S26 series, and it's probably one of the most stable software experiences I've used in a while. I'd rather wait a bit longer for a polished rollout than deal with bugs.