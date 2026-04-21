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What you need to know

Samsung was reportedly spotted rolling out One UI 8.5 Beta 10 to enrolled Galaxy S25 devices.

The patch, nearly 1GB in size, brings in Call Screening, Creative Studio, and several fixes.

An earlier rumor in April said Samsung might rollout two betas in April, and it seems that we might actually see the light (a stable launch) soon.

It might be unbelievable for enrolled testers, as the tenth One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy users.

It's been a long road, as SamMobile reports that Samsung is rolling out One UI 8.5 Beta 10 to all enrolled Galaxy S25 devices in South Korea. This is pretty usual, as Samsung typically launches a new beta on homesoil before it spreads out to other regions. While we wait, the publication states the build is arriving with a 900MB download size. The new software rolls out a few new additions this week, such as "AI features."

The report states these features, while seemingly not explicitly mentioned in the changelog, include Samsung's AI Call Screening and Creative Studio. Devices are receiving a fix for "multi-touch issues after using accessibility magnification" and "a proximity sensor issue during calls."

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Android Central's Take There were reports about these AI features headed to the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month. It's also worth saying that reports conflicted, too. So far, it looks like they're coming over to the S25 series, and I don't see why they wouldn't. I doubt there's a heavy toll being taken by Call Screening that only the S26 could handle.

Samsung is also fixing problems with the call screen appearing late (or not at all), anomalies appearing during 4K recording, and improving Bluetooth. One UI 8.5 Beta 10 has been spotted rocking firmware vS93xNKSU9ZZDD. Users should keep an eye on this as the week progresses.

Perfect

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

We've been thinking about Samsung's latest AI features on the Galaxy S26 for the S25 series since a rumor suggested as much. The overseas report about this potential also listed Audio Eraser, Now Brief, and Photo Assist updates, Agentic AI, and "Notification Highlights" as features to join Call Screening. Now that we've received our tenth One UI 8.5 Beta, we're hoping a stable launch is right around the corner. Call Screening works a lot like Google's version for Pixels.

Android Central's Take I'm sure there are quite a few people surprised at how long we've gone without One UI 8.5 on slightly older devices. Samsung has been testing this since late last year, and while we didn't expect a simultaneous arrival, three, maybe four months later, is crazy. But a lot is going on with One UI 8.5, so this long wait might be worth it (I hope).

You could have your phone's AI answer a call for you, and it could transcribe what's being said. Moreover, it can help filter spam, so you're not bothered by something meaningless.

Rumors earlier in April might've read the stars. It was suggested that Samsung was preparing "two more" One UI 8.5 betas in April: one earlier in the month and another later, around April 20 (today). That's pretty much panned out, but we're still curious about a stable rollout. Supposedly, that could happen either late in April (think next week) or in May.