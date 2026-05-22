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What you need to know

Another round of Galaxy S27 Pro rumors suggest Samsung might integrate a 6.4-inch display for this model.

Other rumors suggest that it could grab the Ultra's main and ultrawide cameras, but it's telephoto could differ.

Galaxy S27 Pro rumors got started in April, and the device still seems poised to serve as an Ultra alternative.

Some people are probably still mulling over the Galaxy S26 series, but that's not stopping these Galaxy S27 rumors from talking about a "Pro" addition.

A report from ETNews (Korean) claims that Samsung is working on a Galaxy S27 "Pro" for next year's lineup and details its OLED display (via 9to5Google). This rumor suggests that Samsung is working on a screen that it has "never attempted before." While this wording seems grand, the report says that this might boil down to the screen's size.

Allegedly, the Galaxy S27 Pro is being developed with a 6.4-inch OLED panel. If true, then it would find itself right between the base model and the Plus; however, that might be its only kinship with those two phones. The publication cites its sources in saying that the Galaxy S27 Pro might "share" more specifications with the Ultra. What's more, it purports that Samsung might go this route to "expand consumer choices." On a related note, there was another S27 Pro report that highlighted its camera (via GSMArena).

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