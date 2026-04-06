Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro might be on the way next year, and it could be the mini Ultra I've wanted for years

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What you need to know

Samsung may expand Galaxy S27 lineup to four models, introducing a new Pro variant for the first time.

Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to bring Ultra-like features without S Pen in a more compact flagship design.

Privacy Display from S26 Ultra could trickle down to S27 Pro, making it a more premium mid-tier option.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series has just launched, but leaks about next year's Galaxy S27 lineup are already surfacing, and it looks like Samsung may expand the lineup to four models, introducing a Galaxy S27 Pro for the first time.

According to the Korean outlet ETNews, Samsung has established a plan to launch the Galaxy S27 series with four models instead of the usual three. The report suggests Samsung wants to move from a standard three-phone lineup to a broader range that includes a new Pro model alongside the standard, Plus, and Ultra variants.

Android Central's take I'm actually pretty excited about this one. If Samsung gets the size right and keeps most of the Ultra features intact, this could easily become the go-to flagship for people who don’t want a huge phone in their pocket.

According to the report, the Galaxy S27 Pro will share many features with the Galaxy S27 Ultra but will not support the S Pen. The exact screen size has not been finalized yet, but it appears Samsung may be aiming to create a smaller flagship device to compete with the standard Pro-sized iPhones.

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(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The report also mentions that Samsung could bring the Privacy Display feature from the Galaxy S26 Ultra to the S27 Pro next year, expanding it beyond the Ultra model.

This would mark the second time Samsung has experimented with a four-model flagship lineup. The Galaxy S25 series briefly included the Galaxy S25 Edge, which focused on thinness. The Galaxy S27 Pro, however, is expected to focus on delivering Ultra-level features in a more compact form factor.

If you recall, Samsung was also rumored to rename the base Galaxy S26 to the S26 Pro this year, but that did not happen. That version was expected to keep the same size and specs as the standard model. This time, though, the Galaxy S27 Pro seems to be shaping up as a completely new addition rather than just a renamed variant.

Android Central's take I wonder if Samsung is setting this up as a pricing play as well. With memory costs rising and components getting expensive, splitting the lineup could give Samsung more room to push Ultra pricing even higher next year.

It's still too early to know exactly what the Galaxy S27 Pro will offer, but it could finally be the smaller Ultra-style flagship that many people, including me, have been waiting for.