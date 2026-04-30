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What you need to know

Early rumors claim Samsung is considering the removal of its 3x telephoto option on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The tipster claims that the lens "is simply gone" and that the company might look to boost its Ultrawide camera.

Previous rumors say the Ultra's primary 200MP lens could benefit from a new ISCOELL HP6 sensor, as well as "new technologies."

We've had a few Galaxy S27 Ultra camera rumors so far, but the latest says Samsung could shake things up and drop some hardware as a result.

The rumor surfaced from X tipster Ice Universe, who claims Samsung is targeting its next Ultra's telephoto lenses for an alleged change (via 9to5Google). The tipster says the company might drop its lower-tier telephoto sensor, which would be the 3x zoom option. Ice Universe highlights public scrutiny of this lens, stating the "often mocked" lens, "famous for being tiny and underwhelming," will be taken away.

It's left many users on X wondering if Samsung will replace this 3x option with something else, or next year's Ultra will settle for a 5x telephoto and nothing more. What's more, others highlight that the Ultra's other lenses, such as the 200MP main lens and the 5x telephoto, can pretty much handle the job for you. The publication reported another by the tipster, in which they claim the S27 Ultra's ultrawide could get an upgrade.

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Supposedly, this particular lens could be the same "new generation" variant that's set to appear on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this summer.

Camera rumors aplenty

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Another rumor toes this "new generation" or "new technology" line, as one report claims the Galaxy S27 Ultra's main camera could get upgraded, too. It looks like we should still expect 200MP; however, Samsung might upgrade the sensor from the ISOCELL HP2 to the ISOCELL HP6. This would be placed on top of a 1/1.3-inch format. Regarding the "new technologies" portion of the rumor, the tipster didn't expand on what it could look like.

The sound of it makes it seem like we should expect boosts to the phone's photography or videography capabilities. We're a year away, so there's time to see how this evolves. Another camera rumor for the Galaxy S27 series suggests Samsung could rework its design. Allegedly, this redesign would enable new Qi2 magnetic charging. Rumors aren't going all in on this just yet. There's reportedly a chance Samsung could drop this idea to avoid additional costs.

Android Central's Take

In a way, I agree with how some users have reacted to this rumor on social media; The 3x option might've been in an awkward position against the other lenses. There's also a chance Samsung could, by removing the 3x, focus on its other lenses. Better upgrades could arrive since it doesn't have to focus on a fourth option. This could be a good thing.