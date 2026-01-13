What you need to know

Recent Samsung rumors regard its Galaxy S27 Ultra, suggesting the phone could sport "new technologies" for its camera system.

A tipster on X claims the device could be equipped with an ISOCELL HP6 sensor; however, it could still deliver on the 200MP front.

Previous rumors claim future Galaxy S phones could return the old dual-aperture mode from Samsung's past devices.

It's crazy to think that we're still expecting the Galaxy S26 series and there are Galaxy S27 Ultra rumors (especially about its cameras), but here we are.

Over the weekend, rumors on X from tipster Ice Universe claim that Samsung is already working on upgrading the camera for its Galaxy S27 Ultra (via SamMobile). The tipster made an allegation, claiming that Samsung was implementing "more new technologies" in its 2027 Galaxy S Ultra camera system. What this new technology could bring was explicitly stated, though you'd imagine it would involve photography and, potentially, videography quality.

On a hardware level, the X post stated that Samsung may implement a new sensor for the device, called "S5KHP6."

Speculation expects this to be the ISOCELL HP6, officially, as the tipster adds that it may retain the same "size" as the HP2. As SamMobile notes, if that's to be believed, then the HP6 could feature 200MP capabilities, likely for its main lens, on top of a 1/1.3-inch format.

The size is the same as HP2.But there are more new technologies being added. https://t.co/5qJlv0MCeBJanuary 11, 2026

The timing of this rumor on social media is interesting, considering Ice Universe shared another report about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera. Rumors purport that the phone could receive an unlikely camera boost by way of a 24MP mode, courtesy of Good Lock’s Camera Assistant. It was speculated that, once enabled, your 24MP option will appear in the Photo and Portrait modes in the camera app.

Nothing's set in stone right now, as the tipster said Samsung was testing the waters on this idea.

Additional Samsung Galaxy S camera rumors suggest the company could even return an old (but gold) feature: dual-aperture. It was rumored that Samsung could return "narrow" and "wide" apertures, a feature befitting scenarios where light could be a key issue. The smaller the aperture number, say f/1.8, the wider your lens, and vice versa. The report claimed that Samsung may chase this due to Apple. If this becomes a reality, there's speculation and anticipation for it on the S27 series.

Other S27 series rumors include a "full-face" biometric scanner that is, supposedly, "sptoof-resistant."