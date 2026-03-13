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What you need to know

Rumors claim that Samsung might set aside a battery upgrade in 2026 for the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The dual battery setup for the phone have reportedly been discovered, and they amount to the same 4,300mAh setup as the Flip 7.

Previous rumors claim the Flip 8 could be a little lighter and thinner, but it still might not bring a telephoto lens.

It's a classic: right after Unpacked, the rumors about Samsung's next phones start piling up, and this one's about the Flip.

We've been without a Galaxy S Ultra battery upgrade for a while, now a rumor from Galaxy Club suggests the Flip 8 might leave that out, too (via GSMArena). According to the publication, the Flip 8 has been spotted with two batteries: EB-BF776 and EB-BF777. This is standard: foldable phones usually feature two batteries, with the capacities split to make up the total capacity.

This is where the rumor says the combined capacity might end up the same as the Flip 7. Rumors allege EB-BF776 could hold 1,150 mAh, while EB-BF777 may see 3,024 mAh. Going by the rumored numbers, this would put the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at a battery capacity of 4,174mAh. The post claims that this is the "same" as the Flip 7. If you were to look, the Flip 7 features a 4,300mAh battery.

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It goes without saying that those numbers don't match. What will likely happen is Samsung's "typical" rating for the Flip 8 will say 4,300mAh, which is how it'll be advertised. Regardless, the "rated minimum" battery for the Flip 7 matches the rumors for the 8, so the phones are looking pretty similar.

Upgraded twice, but not thrice?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Funnily enough, we often jump on Samsung for a lack of battery upgrades for its flagship Galaxy S series, but for its Flip line, it's tried to upgrade things. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 4,000mAh battery, which then jumped to 4,300mAh on the Flip 7. Even the Flip 6 was an upgrade over the Flip 5's 3,700mAh battery. There were rumors before the soon-to-be predecessor debuted that claimed we might see a battery boost. Though the boost is small, it's still something that gives users a little more time before charging.

Now, we're seeing the opposite as Samsung might stop the upgrading there. Regarding other rumors, the Flip 8 is rumored to go thinner and lighter by ~10%. Its camera rumors also suggest we might see a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie setup, with no such telephoto lens.

Android Central's Take

I think we can all agree that we'd love a Galaxy S Ultra battery upgrade. But this isn't a post about the Ultra, this is about the Flip 8. For the sake of it, Samsung's Flip isn't that bad with its battery capacity. We have to remember: it does fold. So, there's likely some compromises there. However, Motorola's Razr line takes things up slightly higher. The Ultra sits around 4,700mAh, while the other variant is ~4,500mAh. So, Samsung could definitely bring its totals up a notch, but leaving things where they are for a generation probably won't ruin my taste of it.