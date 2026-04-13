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What you need to know

Moto's Razr Ultra 2026 allegedly had its specifications aired, and it seems the device might stay as mild as its design rumors.

The Ultra 2026 may retain its 4-inch cover and 7-inch inner displays; however, a 300mAh boost might bring its battery to 5,000mAh.

Other areas remain the same as 2025 and, yes, that includes its SoC, which might stick with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Rumors continue to speculate that an April launch could be upon us.

Moto Razr 2026 rumors have been slowly rising to the surface, and what's come to light now is still pretty mild.

Earlier today (Apr 13), an Android Headlines post alleges what Motorola could have cooking for its Razr Ultra 2026 in terms of specifications. Right off the bat, the rumored specs suggest the company is looking to upgrade one area: its battery. The Moto Razr Ultra 2026 could debut with a boosted 5,000mAh battery. If you've got an Ultra 2025, you'd know that this is minimal, as that foldable rocks a 4,700mAh cell. So, the rumors paint a 300mAh increase.

The company might stick to 68W wired charging for this cell.

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On the other side of this, we're seemingly met with mild allegations. The Razr Ultra 2026 is expected to feature a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch internal screen (same as last year). What's most interesting is that the publication claims the phone could stick with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. This is a one (or two) year old chip, depending on how you look at it, as it was debuted late in 2024 for flagships in 2025.

Another batch of similarities could be its cameras, which are purported to remain at 50MP for all three lenses. The Razr Ultra 2026 might also feature a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

A mild Razr

(Image credit: XpertPick)

This year's Razr Ultra supposedly broke cover late in March with a batch of renderings. The images gave us the impression that the device might look largely the same as what we got in 2025. The phone's large and immersive cover display, paired with its inviting inner screen, will reportedly continue. However, what had us thinking was speculation that said an internal upgrade could occur.

The phone was said to be ever-so-slightly thicker, which could indicate a battery upgrade. The battery improvement we're seeing now is only 300mAh, but at least it's something. However, my colleague, Derrek Lee, would've loved to see a bigger silicon-carbon battery inside the Ultra 2026—a slimmer build, too—when he talked about the chance for a "much better" line of Razrs.

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While the build doesn't appear to be changing at all for 2026, it seems like Moto might play it a little safer this time for its Ultra.

Android Central's Take

Moto's Razrs already look pretty good. For me, I don't find an issue with its design not really changing, or it's displays. What I'm not so sure about is its chip of choice. We'll have to see if this happens, but to hear rumors that Moto might stick to a year (or two) old chip is a little disheartening. We've already gotten "what's next" from Qualcomm, and it would be nice to have that in an Ultra foldable that was such a lovely addition from Motorola.