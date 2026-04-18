Should you wait for the Motorola Razr 2026? Well, it's complicated...

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The Razr series might not have an exciting 2026.

The Razr Ultra 2025 AI key
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola has been on a roll with its Razr series, which has helped the company achieve impressive foldable market share, both globally and in the United States. I've been using the Razr Ultra 2025 since it launched, and despite reviewing plenty of phones since then, I continue to come back to the Razr, and it seems I'm not the only one who has taken a liking to