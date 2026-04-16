I tested the Moto G Stylus 2026, and it's finally starting to feel like an affordable alternative to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but the price tag makes it a tougher sell

The Moto G Stylus 2026 is a good mid-range phone that brings a lot to the table, from all-day battery life to fast charging, a great display, and a new active stylus pen. However, there are other phones at this price point that may be worth buying over this device.

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

In recent years, Motorola's Moto G Stylus has blurred the line between mid-range and high-end, offering the best of both worlds at a very attainable price. The Moto G Stylus 2026 attempts to continue this legacy by basically taking a popular Galaxy S26 Ultra feature and sticking it on a phone less than half the price.

That said, times are tough right now for the consumer electronics industry, and the ongoing RAM shortage is forcing companies to make certain concessions with their smartphones. We knew that budget and mid-range smartphones might feel the most pressure, and the Moto G Stylus 2026 feels like a clear example of how no one is immune to the effects of rising RAM costs.

As a result, the Stylus 2026 costs $100 more than its predecessor, and while there are some noteworthy upgrades, it may pale in comparison to some of its now closer rivals.

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs Category Moto G Stylus 2026 OS Android 16 (Hello UX) Updates 2 OS, 3 year of bi-monthly security updates Display 6.7-inch Super HD (2712 x 1220), OLED, 120Hz, 5,000 nits Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Memory 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB, UFS 3.1, expandable Rear Camera 1 50MP wide, Sony - LYTIA 700C, f/1.8, OIS, 1μm (2μm with pixel binning) Rear Camera 2 13MP ultrawide+macro, f/2.2, 120° FOV, 1.12μm Front-facing Camera 32MP wide, f/2.2, 0.7μm (1.4μm with pixel binning) Audio Dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, 2 mics, FM radio Protection Gorilla Glass 3, IP68+IP69, MIL-STD-810H Battery & Charging 5,200mAh, 68W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Connectivity 5G (sub-6), Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, face unlock Dimensions 162.15 x 74.78 x 8.29mm Weight 192.3g Colors Pantone Lavender Mist (as reviewed), Pantone Coal Smoke

It's clear Motorola was aiming to save on manufacturing costs as the design of the Stylus 2026 is more or less identical to its predecessor. The size, dimensions, buttons, and even the placements of the bottom speaker and mic are the same. The only difference is the slight change in the camera housing design, but even that is very subtle.

The Stylus 2026 differs from the Stylus 2025 in its rear texture. Motorola continues to use vegan leather on its phones, but the Stylus 2026 goes for a twill-inspired texture that both looks and feels quite nice. My unit is the Pantone Lavender Mist colorway, a pinkish-purple tone that really stands out and is the more interesting of the two color options.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The marquee stylus is another change Motorola made, moving from a passive pen to an S Pen-like active one. That means the built-in stylus supports features like tilt detection and pressure sensitivity. There aren't many apps that can take advantage of these features, but I found note-taking quite pleasant, and the pen itself is slightly thicker than previous versions, which makes it nice to hold.

When you take the stylus out of the phone, the screen is off or on the lock screen, it'll automatically open the Notes app so you can start writing or drawing. Taking it out past the lock screen reveals a floating menu where you can start a new note (or add to one), annotate whatever's on the display, start a screen recording, open Sketch to Image, or magnify text. Starting a new note opens the built-in Notes app, which is surprisingly capable and lets you combine various types of content, including text, photos, and transcribed recordings, and add notes to collections for easy management.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sketch to Image is also supported in the Notes app, which uses AI to convert your drawings into images. You can use it to generate whole pieces of "art," or you can use it to clean up your own drawings, although the results vary, as it seemed hesitant to correctly generate my badly-drawn R2-D2.