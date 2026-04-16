Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Two styluses, two price points

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The inbuilt styluses are just about the only thing these two Android phones have in common.

Of course, Samsung killed the Galaxy Note many years ago, but it also axed the S Pen for foldables with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 just last year. It canned Air Actions, the S Pen's Bluetooth remote control features, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. From the outside looking in, it seems Samsung isn't prioritizing the S Pen as it once did — even though the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra includes one.

At the same time, Motorola is doubling down on styluses. It announced pens for the upcoming Razr Fold and Moto Pad, and just unveiled the Moto G Stylus 2026. The latest model includes an active stylus for the first time, adding features like pressure sensitivity and tilt detection. That puts the Moto G Stylus 2026 in the same league as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which also sports an active stylus in the S Pen.

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But is there anyone willing to grab the $500 Moto G Stylus 2026 instead of the $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra, and accept the compromises that come with the lower price? Let's find out.

Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The pens

Moto G Stylus 2026

(Image credit: Motorola)

The two things tying the Moto G Stylus 2026 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra together are their built-in styluses. Both phones now support active styluses, which means they use tiny internal batteries to communicate with their screens. This is how features like Air View hover previews with the S Pen or pressure-sensitive drawings on the Moto G Stylus 2026 are possible.

Motorola says its stylus will last 100 hours on a single charge, and powers up in 15 minutes when docked inside the Moto G Stylus 2026. Samsung doesn't advertise the S Pen's battery life, but it works the same way. When stored in its silo, the pen charges, and it's ready to go when you pull it out.

Each phone offers distinct software tricks that make use of the pen. Motorola built entire Android OS behaviors around the new active stylus, like how you can drag and drop images or magnify text using the pen. There's also a new Handwriting Calculator that solves your math problems as you draw them. You get a button on the stylus for highlighting text that can be shared to the Notes app.