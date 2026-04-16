Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Two styluses, two price points

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Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026 $499.99 at Amazon All about the pen The Moto G Stylus 2026 features modest upgrades across the board, and notably uses the same processor as the last-generation model. The highlight is clearly the active stylus, which adds features like pressure sensitivity and tilt detection. Otherwise, the phone sports a 6.7-inch display, IP69 protection, and a 50MP main camera. Pros Active stylus with pressure sensitivity and tilt detection

IP69 durability rating; Water Touch display feature

5,000-nit display brightness

5,200mAh battery capacity with 68W wired fast charging Cons Only two years of Android OS upgrades

Lowly Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor

$100 more expensive than Moto G Stylus 2025 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra $1,099.99 at Samsung $1,100 at Walmart $1,125 at Amazon $1,299 at Visible The best stylus phone The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a full-blown flagship that packs a stylus inside. It features a "Privacy Display" that uses a Flex Magic Pixel OLED panel to limit viewing angles with the press of a button. Powering the experience is a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Pros Privacy Display is incredible at blocking unwanted viewing

60W wired fast charging

One UI 8.5 with seven years of Android OS upgrades

New 200MP main and 50MP telephoto sensors Cons S Pen can only be inserted one way

Relatively small 5,000mAh battery capacity

No inbuilt Qi2 magnets for wireless charging

Is the S Pen on Samsung Galaxy phones here to stay? No one knows the answer to that question, but there's reason for Android stylus fans to be skeptical.

Of course, Samsung killed the Galaxy Note many years ago, but it also axed the S Pen for foldables with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 just last year. It canned Air Actions, the S Pen's Bluetooth remote control features, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. From the outside looking in, it seems Samsung isn't prioritizing the S Pen as it once did — even though the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra includes one.

At the same time, Motorola is doubling down on styluses. It announced pens for the upcoming Razr Fold and Moto Pad, and just unveiled the Moto G Stylus 2026. The latest model includes an active stylus for the first time, adding features like pressure sensitivity and tilt detection. That puts the Moto G Stylus 2026 in the same league as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which also sports an active stylus in the S Pen.

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But is there anyone willing to grab the $500 Moto G Stylus 2026 instead of the $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra, and accept the compromises that come with the lower price? Let's find out.

Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The pens

(Image credit: Motorola)

The two things tying the Moto G Stylus 2026 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra together are their built-in styluses. Both phones now support active styluses, which means they use tiny internal batteries to communicate with their screens. This is how features like Air View hover previews with the S Pen or pressure-sensitive drawings on the Moto G Stylus 2026 are possible.

Motorola says its stylus will last 100 hours on a single charge, and powers up in 15 minutes when docked inside the Moto G Stylus 2026. Samsung doesn't advertise the S Pen's battery life, but it works the same way. When stored in its silo, the pen charges, and it's ready to go when you pull it out.

Each phone offers distinct software tricks that make use of the pen. Motorola built entire Android OS behaviors around the new active stylus, like how you can drag and drop images or magnify text using the pen. There's also a new Handwriting Calculator that solves your math problems as you draw them. You get a button on the stylus for highlighting text that can be shared to the Notes app.