Motorola's $1,499 Razr Ultra 2026 is the perfect example of why we don't need new phones every year

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For years, Motorola did what Samsung couldn't — it offered flip phones with expansive and unrestricted cover screens complete with flagship-caliber specs. Flip phones are Motorola's thing, even with the Moto Fold on the way, and it showed. While Samsung might've been inclined to save its best tech for the Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy S Ultra models, Motorola is incentivized to make the Razr lineup as good as it could be.

That culminated in the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, a flagship flip phone in every sense of the term. It had Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage. There were two high-quality OLED screens and a trio of 50MP cameras. The price point of $1,299 was high, but the Razr Ultra 2025 commanded it as the most powerful flip phone you could buy in the U.S.

Now, the Razr Ultra 2026 is here, and only some of that is still true. I want to be fair here, so I'll emphasize that a global component shortage is forcing costs to skyrocket industry-wide — this isn't exclusively a Motorola problem. However, the supply chain strains appear to have hit the Razr Ultra 2026 particularly hard. It's $200 more expensive than its already-pricey predecessor while lacking a new processor and major upgrades in general.

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