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What you need to know

Motorola debuted its newest 2026 foldable line: the Razr, Razr Plus, and the Razr Ultra.

The Razr Ultra, much like the entire series, keeps its same design with a 4-inch cover and 7-inch internal display.

A trio of 50MP camera (two cover, one selfie) are equipped on the Ultra, alongside Moto AI and "Wardrobe" for Google Photos.

The Razr Ultra will be available for pre-order at $1,499, the Razr Plus will see $1,099, and the Razr will see $799 on May 14 ahead of the May 21 market arrival.

It's the moment you've been waiting for: Motorola's Razr 2026 series is here, and the three phones are back to do it again, but better.

Motorola's launch event is in full swing, and the stars of the show, the Motorola Razr 2026 series, are here. The company is wasting no time this year, getting right into the Moro Razr Ultra 2026. Much like the other two models, the Razr Ultra retains its look from last year. As a result, consumers can expect a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch Extreme AMOLED display. Unlike the pOLED of the 2025 Razr Ultra, this year's phone is said to deliver "infinite contrast of deeper blacks and richer colors" at a 165Hz refresh rate.

Another notable improvement is the level of protection for the Razr Ultra's cover display. Motorola says it has upgraded its glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, reportedly receiving a "75% better drop performance compared to previous generation devices" externally. Moreover, Motorola empowers the Razr Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite from Qualcomm.

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