Motorola Razr Fold vs. Razr Ultra 2025: Depends on your folding preference

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Motorola Razr Fold Check Amazon Check Walmart A bold new entry The new Razr Fold has an impressive set of cameras, flagship-grade SoC, and one of the biggest batteries to grace a foldable of its kind. It's definitely one of the best book-style foldables in the U.S. right now, giving stiff competition to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Pros Thin and light design

Built really well

High-res rear cameras

Stylus support

Both colors and finishes feel premium

Flagship-grade Qualcomm chip Cons Motorola isn't known for timely software updates

Should be a lot more expensive than the Razr Ultra

Limited to one storage variant Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 $799.99 at Amazon $799.99 at Amazon $799.99 at Best Buy $999.99 at Walmart The best compact foldable Morotola's own Razr Ultra 2025 wasn't too attractive when it launched but after a price drop, it's now looking like great value. It too gets a flagship processor, a really compact design when folded, and an IP48 rating. Pros Design improvements with IP48, wood and Alcantara finishes

The titanium-reinforced hinge feels much sturdier

All-day battery and fast charging

Functional cover screen

Some fun and unique AI features

Punchy images and the return of the ultrawide sensor

Should be much cheaper Cons Moto AI feels less mature than Samsung and Google offerings

AI Key feels like a wasted opportunity

Software promise falls behind the competition

Motorola has finally taken the wraps off the full specifications of the Razr Fold, and boy, is it impressive. This was easily one of the best product launches at CES 2026 and even among the best in show at MWC 2026. We still don't have a launch date or price yet, but we can compare this one's specs to the next-best thing Motorola offers — the Razr Ultra 2025.

While both are technically folding phones, they are targeting very different demographics. The Razr Fold is built for productivity users and those who want the best cameras without compromise. The Razr Ultra, on the other hand, is a flip-style phone focused on portability.

If you're wondering if you should wait for the Razr Fold or pull the trigger on the Razr Ultra 2025, read on to have your doubts cleared.

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Motorola Razr Fold vs. Razr Ultra 2025: Design and display

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Now that we have some official numbers, we can put things into perspective. Our hands-on time with the Razr Fold during CES left us with a very positive impression of its build quality. When unfolded, it measures 4.7mm in thickness, which is only slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. When folded, it's still a respectable 10.1mm. Both these figures are way lower than the Razr Ultra 2025, which is 7.2mm and 15.7mm, when unfolded and folded. Since the footprint of the Razr Fold is a lot larger, there's more space to spread out the components, a luxury that flip phones rarely have.

The Razr Fold gets an IP49 rating for extreme water ingress protection, which is slightly better than the Razr Ultra's IP48 rating. This is quite a heavy phone, though, at 243 grams, making it significantly heavier than the Razr Ultra 2025's 199 grams.

The displays are impressive and much larger than the Razr Ultra 2025. The Razr Fold has an 8.1-inch folding pOLED screen and a 6.6-inch outer pOLED. There's a 120Hz refresh rate for the inner display but a 165Hz refresh rate on the outer panel. Peak brightness is double that of the Razr Ultra 2025, with both screens reaching up to 6,000 nits.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is a more compact phone when folded, taking up much less space in your pocket. This version gets a few design improvements from its predecessor, like a stronger hinge and new finishes like wood and Alcantara. While it's quite a bit thicker than the Razr Fold when folded or unfolded, the smaller size doesn't make this very apparent.

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The Razr Ultra unfolds to a pretty large 7-inch display, but it's taller than it is wide, so the total screen area is still less than that of the Razr Fold. Unlike the Fold, though, the Razr Ultra 2025's screen can hit an impressive 165Hz. Peak brightness is also quite good at 4,500 nits. The Ultra 2025 has one of the best outer displays for a flip phone. This 4-inch AMOLED panel can also run at 165Hz and delivers up to 3,000-nit brightness.

Motorola Razr Fold vs. Razr Ultra 2025: Hardware and specs