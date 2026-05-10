Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 vs. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Two ultra phones for two different types of people
Versus
By Christine Persaud published
Deciding to go flip or bar? We're here to help.
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Motorola Razr Ultra 2026
Flipping out
The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 offers pretty powerful performance in a flip-style package that rivals other flagships. While it's not a huge upgrade from the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, it's one to consider if you want to go this design route.
Pros
- Stylish finish and convenient design
- Added durability with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3
- Brighter screen, higher refresh rate
- Lots of AI features
Cons
- Not a huge upgrade from its predecessor, yet more expensive
- Only two color options
- Heavier and thicker than other phones of its kind
- Only 3 years of software, 5 years security updates
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra