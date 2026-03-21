These tools on your Galaxy S26 can help you change your look without digging through your closet

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Virtual try-ons have been around for some time, but the idea of being able to change your look has been taken up a few notches with the latest AI technologies. It's not just one basic virtual try-on feature I'm talking about, but several that are either available across any premium Android phone or specific ones.

There are three that I have especially been using and enjoy. First, there's Google's Circle to Search, which has been upgraded to make it easier to find not only outfit items one by one, but all at once. Second is Google's Try On, which helps you visualize how you'd look in a specific outfit before you tap that "buy now" button while online shopping. Finally, there's Photo Assist in the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which lets you alter photos with personalized prompts and works incredibly well.

Circle to Search can identify every item for an outfit

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

With Google Circle to Search, available in many of the latest Android phones from brands like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, you can circle an image to learn more about it. But now you can get details on multiple items at once, a new capability that launched alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

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After circling or highlighting an image of a person, the option to Find the Look pops up. Tap it and from there, you'll see where you can purchase each item they're wearing, from the top to the pants, shoes, hat, purse, and other visible and identifiable accessories.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

I tried this with a photo from the Netflix series "Emily in Paris," wanting to replicate Emily's killer blue pantsuit look. I got results that made it easy to find a similar blazer, wide-legged pants, pointy-toed shoes, and a funky, patterned purse.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Using an image of actor Walton Goggins, I was able to find his entire cool and casual look, or at least items close to it. If you're scrolling Instagram and see a look you love on a celebrity or influencer, even in an ad, this is a great way to look up similar items for quick purchase.

Google Try On lets you try before you buy

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Another relatively new feature is Google Try On, which officially launched in the U.S. last summer and finally came to Canada, where I'm based, in October 2025. It allows you to virtually try on clothing from participating retail shops.

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First, take a head-to-toe photo of yourself wearing something fitted so the image captures your body's natural curves. Stick with a neutral pose with your hands at your sides. After uploading the photo once, it's saved for a quick, easy try-on, but you can replace it at any time.

It works well, though it puts all the clothing from the model on you, including the pants if you just want to see a top or vice versa. Nonetheless, you get a decent idea of how the item would look.

(Image credit: Christine Persaud / Android Central)

Once you find an item that works with Google Try On, you'll see the Try it on icon in the listing (if it's not there, it means the item or the retailer is not available for the feature). Tap it, upload your full-body shot if this is your first time using it, or simply wait while your existing photo is analyzed. In seconds, the clothing will appear on you virtually, so you can get an idea of how it looks.