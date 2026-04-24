I finally got a handle on my expenses thanks to this AI feature on the Find X9 Ultra

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If you read my Find X9 Ultra review, you'll know that I really like the phone. It has the best cameras of any flagship right now, I really like the camera-focused design, and the massive battery easily lasts two days. The software is also among the best on Android, and ColorOS 16 has plenty of useful features.

One feature I enjoy using is Mind Space; it basically collates an assortment of data and makes it actionable. You press the dedicated key on the left to add an item to Mind Space, and then the feature leverages AI to extract relevant information in that page. So if you bought movie tickets, you can just save the details to Mind Space, and it will create a calendar event easily. I used the feature to automatically add an upcoming flight to my Google Calendar, and it's pretty great to use.

A new addition on the Find X9 Ultra is an AI-assisted Bill Manager. As the name suggests, it tracks your transactions and creates a detailed view of where your money is going. I used a lot of budgeting apps, and while I used the SMS-based FinArt the longest, I didn't like that it had full access to my messages. With Bill Manager on the Find X9 Ultra, everything is opt-in; you manually add transactions by pressing the shortcut button on an order confirmation, and then the feature adds it to the list. It doesn't read your emails or messages, and I like that about the feature. Having used the feature on my Find X9 Ultra over the course of the month, I think it is a great addition to OPPO's software efforts.

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What is AI Bill Manager in ColorOS 16?

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As the name suggests, AI Bill Manager lets you easily manage your finances. You'll need to enter individual transactions, but it isn't as onerous as other budgeting apps that ask you to log amounts, what kind of transaction it is, and so on. With this feature, all you do is press the shortcut key on the left of the phone at an order confirmation page, and it does the rest.

It uses AI to analyze the contents of the mail or message and add the details. Where it stands out is its ability to categorizes expenses into categories, and I found this to be highly useful. I bought a pair of shoes this week, and I just took a screenshot of the Adidas confirmation mail, and it added the bill amount, tagged it under Clothing, and even noted the kind of shoes bought (Ultraboost 5).

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Basically, the feature gives you a decent understanding of where your money is going, and there are useful metrics. It shows a breakdown of how much you've spent in each category, overall monthly expenses, and you can see daily or weekly spending habits.

Another positive is that the feature doesn't send any data to the cloud; it is entirely on-device, so you don't need to worry about your details sitting on an OPPO server somewhere. While it is debuting on the Find X9 Ultra, the feature will make its way to all other OPPO phones with the latest ColorOS 16.1 build.