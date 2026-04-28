Importing a Chinese Phone? Here are six things you need to know

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You can save quite a lot of cash when buying a Chinese phone, but there are things worth noting.

Vivo X300 Ultra review on Android Central
(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Phones sold in China are vastly different to their global counterparts. As these phones don't have the Play Store, each brand offers its own individual app store, and they handle updates differently as well.

I used Chinese variants of Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor phones in the last 12 months, and what stood out was that there isn't as much variance to the global model — at least in terms of the software — as there used to be.

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Data transfer is instantaneous

Vivo X300 Ultra review on Android Central

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google has a built-in tool that handles data transfers to a new Android phone, and while it's slower than I'd like, it does an effective job moving your content — including photos, videos, messages, apps, calls, contacts, and so on — to your new phone.

But as Chinese phones don't use Google services, brands have their own alternative. In Vivo's instance, the manufacturer uses EasyShare to transfer data to your new device, and it is significantly faster than Google's solution. I moved over 100GB of data while setting up the Chinese model of the Vivo X300 Ultra from the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and it took just under 10 minutes to transfer all that data over.

What I like the most is that it brings all the apps on your existing phone over, and this solves a lot of the problems of not having the Play Store pre-installed.