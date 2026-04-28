Importing a Chinese Phone? Here are six things you need to know

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Phones sold in China are vastly different to their global counterparts. As these phones don't have the Play Store, each brand offers its own individual app store, and they handle updates differently as well.

I used Chinese variants of Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor phones in the last 12 months, and what stood out was that there isn't as much variance to the global model — at least in terms of the software — as there used to be.

In the past, getting a phone with a Chinese ROM was an exercise in frustration; it was difficult to install the Play Store and the requisite Google hooks to have things like Google Pay and other key utilities working seamlessly, but that really isn't an issue in 2026.

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I realized that while using the Chinese model of the Vivo X300 Ultra; the phone was just as easy to use as the global model, which also made its way to me. Using the global X300 Ultra with pre-installed Play Store alongside the Chinese model gave me a much better understanding of how these phones differ. While they're ostensibly the same phone, there are a few key things to know if you're looking to go the reseller route and get a phone from China, and why you'd want to do so.

Data transfer is instantaneous

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google has a built-in tool that handles data transfers to a new Android phone, and while it's slower than I'd like, it does an effective job moving your content — including photos, videos, messages, apps, calls, contacts, and so on — to your new phone.

But as Chinese phones don't use Google services, brands have their own alternative. In Vivo's instance, the manufacturer uses EasyShare to transfer data to your new device, and it is significantly faster than Google's solution. I moved over 100GB of data while setting up the Chinese model of the Vivo X300 Ultra from the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and it took just under 10 minutes to transfer all that data over.

What I like the most is that it brings all the apps on your existing phone over, and this solves a lot of the problems of not having the Play Store pre-installed.