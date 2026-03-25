Xiaomi 17 vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sibling rivalry

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Xiaomi 17 Check Amazon Check Walmart Compact all-rounder The Xiaomi 17 is a premium Android phone that offers top-of-the-line hardware, a versatile primary camera setup, and a huge battery with super-fast charging, all in a form factor comfortable enough for one-handed usage. Pros Stunning design and robust build quality

Powerhouse hardware specifications

Big battery with fast wired and wireless charging Cons Not available in the United States

No Qi2 support Xiaomi 17 Ultra Check Amazon Check Walmart Camera-centric colossus The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a top-tier Android phone targeted at those who genuinely love shooting photos and videos. It features a one-of-a-kind rear camera system, optional accessories, and a gorgeous, vibrant display. Pros Phenomenal camera setup

Superb construction and good ingress protection

Battery endurance is among the best out there Cons Pricey, even without optional accessories

Software needs some improvements

If you're planning to purchase a new premium Android phone in 2026 and want something that isn't a Samsung Galaxy or a Google Pixel, you might want to take a gander at Xiaomi's offering(s). The Chinese behemoth recently launched its flagship 17 series in multiple key markets worldwide. The lineup includes two smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, both of which are packed with more features than you can shake a stick at. Gorgeous design? Check. Terrific cameras? Absolutely. The latest in terms of hardware and software? You got it.



But even with all their similarities, Xiaomi's two newest smartphones are quite different, so choosing one over the other isn't as easy as it may seem. So, let's take a comparative look at Xiaomi 17 vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra and see how these two members of the same family fare against each other.

Xiaomi 17 vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Design and display

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Compare these two Xiaomi flagships side by side, and the first visual distinction that becomes immediately apparent is their differing physical footprint. While the Xiaomi 17 is a fairly compact device, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a much more substantial piece of hardware. As you'd expect, the 17 Ultra is also a bit heavier (28g, to be exact) than the 17. Flip the flagships to their business side, and the size difference also translates to the amount of visual real estate you get.

The Xiaomi 17 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED panel (protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass) with a pixel density of around 460ppi, whereas the Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch OLED screen (protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0) with a pixel density of about 416ppi. Surrounded by extremely thin bezels, both displays are amazing to look at and fantastic to interact with, thanks to their 120Hz variable refresh rate, 12-bit color depth, up to 3,500nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 color space compatibility, and multi-format HDR support.

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