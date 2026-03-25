Xiaomi 17 vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sibling rivalry

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One brand. Two fantastic full-featured flagships. The choice is yours.

Xiaomi 17 vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Design and display

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Compare these two Xiaomi flagships side by side, and the first visual distinction that becomes immediately apparent is their differing physical footprint. While the Xiaomi 17 is a fairly compact device, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a much more substantial piece of hardware. As you'd expect, the 17 Ultra is also a bit heavier (28g, to be exact) than the 17. Flip the flagships to their business side, and the size difference also translates to the amount of visual real estate you get.

The Xiaomi 17 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED panel (protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass) with a pixel density of around 460ppi, whereas the Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch OLED screen (protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0) with a pixel density of about 416ppi. Surrounded by extremely thin bezels, both displays are amazing to look at and fantastic to interact with, thanks to their 120Hz variable refresh rate, 12-bit color depth, up to 3,500nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 color space compatibility, and multi-format HDR support.

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