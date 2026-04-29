Xiaomi's next flagship killer could get more expensive, and that stings

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What you need to know

New models in Xiaomi's T lineup could launch earlier than expected (May 2026) but with noticeably higher prices.

The base Xiaomi 17T is said to jump to €749, while the Pro could hit €999 — that’s up to €200 more than last year.

Key specs for both models have also leaked.

Do you remember when Xiaomi's T series offered flagship features without the high price? That might be changing. A new leak says the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro will arrive in May 2026, eight months sooner than expected, and their prices could bring some serious sticker shock.

According to a report from French website Dealabs, the regular Xiaomi 17T is expected to start at €749 (about $876) for the 12GB/256GB version. That’s €100 more than last year’s Xiaomi 15T. The bigger shock is the 17T Pro, which could cost €999 (about $1,169), making it €200 more expensive than the Xiaomi 15T Pro.

Display and power upgrades

What do you get for the higher price? The Pro model potentially comes with impressive features. According to the report, it has a 6.83-inch 144Hz OLED screen (up from 120Hz), MediaTek’s top Dimensity 9500 chip (made with TSMC’s advanced 3nm N3P process), and a 7,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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For cameras, it may include a 50MP Light Fusion 950 main sensor (the same 1/1.31-inch unit as the Xiaomi 17), a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The regular 17T is expected to have more modest specs: a 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip, a 6,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging (but no wireless charging), and a smaller 50MP Light Fusion 800 main sensor.

Both phones are said to have 12GB of RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, 32MP selfie cameras, and will be available in Blue, Black, or Purple.

Based on the leak, the 17T Pro looks very powerful. However, a starting price of €999 puts it close to the base models of the Galaxy S26 and OnePlus 14.