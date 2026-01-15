What you need to know

MediaTek debuted two new chips: the Dimensity 9500s and the Dimensity 8500.

The 9500s features a strong All-Big-Core structure, offering one ultra core with a top speed of 3.73GHz with NPU upgrades for AI features, and stronger GPU updates.

The 8500 settles for a 4nm process; however, MediaTek still worked in upgrades to help prolong Android batteries and more for mobile games.

Before the week's over, MediaTek is unveiling a new SoC duo for Android phones, following its flagship release late last year.

MediaTek published a press release this morning (Jan 15) regarding the debut of the Dimensity 9500s and the Dimensity 8500 chips. Out of the gate, MediaTek states these chips are designed to bolster the flagship and premium phone markets, as it looks to bring more competition to Qualcomm. The Dimensity 9500s takes center stage, built on a 3nm process and rocking MediaTek's All-Big-Core structure.

This structure includes a Cortex-X925 ultra core, clocked at speeds up to 3.73GHz. MediaTek paired it with three Cortex-X4 premium cores and four Cortex-A720 performance cores.

Though it features that "S" tag, the company says this chip can still join the big leagues with a flagship NPU. This NPU is designed to handle "generative reasoning and multi-modal models" for a phone's camera and "content generation capabilities." Essentially, this concerns the post-processing of live photos, AI photo editing tools, AI summaries, and more.

Speaking of creating content, the Dimensity 9500s features the MediaTek Imagiq image processor for 30fps motion tracking and 8K full-focus Dolby Vision HDR recording.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Power and content generation are major highlights for the Dimensity 9500s; however, MediaTek's not shying away from its gaming power.

The 9500s features an Immortalis-G925 GPU, capable of handling intensive games, such as Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves, and more. MediaTek teases that it also included support for ray tracing, alongside efficiency upgrades and battery life longevity updates.