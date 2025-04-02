What you need to know

MediaTek announced its newest laptop processor, the Kompanio Ultra, for the next generation of Chromebook Plus devices.

The processor offers an all-big core CPY structure with one Arm Cortex-X925 processor (3.62GHz) and strong performance for intensive device tasks.

MediaTek also delivers its 50 TOPS NPU for even greater on-device generative AI tasks.

The Kompanio Ultra will arrive "in the coming months."

MediaTek is highlighting what's next for Chromebooks, which, spoiler alert, involves AI and souped-up performance.

Today (Apr. 2), MediaTek announced the new 3nm Kompanio Ultra processor designed to improve the overall performance levels of the Chromebook Plus. In a press release, the company kicks off with the chip's specs, which include an all-big-core CPU structure. The processor features an Arm Cortex-X925 processor (3.62GHz). MediaTek's vice president and general manager of computing and multimedia business, Adam King, said the chip delivers "groundbreaking computing performance and efficiency."

With that, the company states it's confident the Kompanio Ultra will deliver industry-leading performance during intensive uses when editing videos, content creation, high-res gaming, and more. MediaTek's other improvements are stated to eliminate lag and ensure all of your tasks remain smooth.

Power efficiency is another aspect of the Kompanio Ultra that MediaTek focused on. The post states will "ensure" all-day battery life "without sacrificing performance."

MediaTek AI on the Chromebook Plus

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Similar to how Google has worked to bring more AI features to the Chromebook Plus, MediaTek states it has done the same in tandem with the former. Adam King adds, "We worked closely with Google to ensure the newest Chromebook Plus devices enjoy next-generation on-device AI capabilities, superior performance per watt, and immersive multimedia.”

The Taiwanese OEM announced it has integrated 50 TOPS NPU for "greater" on-device generative AI processes. This 8th-generation NPU also brings personalized computing capabilities, "seamless" AI-enhanced workflows, and more. Future consumers can also expect quicker local processing speeds, security, efficiency, and AI workload support even without a Wi-Fi connection.

Elsewhere, Google's VP and GM for ChromeOS and Google for Education, John Solomon, said, "We're excited for the next step in our MediaTek partnership." Solomon states this new venture will open up "new avenues for on-device AI" while also delivering "awesome power efficiency" when users are on the go.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All-around Specs

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

MediaTek closes its announcement with a look at multitasking and entertainment moments. The Kompanio Ultra contains multi-display support for two extra screens at 4K resolution. What's more, users can leverage its Advanced Hi-Fi audio for clearer calls and strong sound when watching videos or movies.

Wi-Fi 7 and low-latency, ultra-fast connectivity are also present with the Kompanio Ultra.

MediaTek states its newest processor will be available "in the coming months" to tackle the next wave of Google's Chromebooks.