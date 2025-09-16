Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

MediaTek will launch its next flagship chipset, likely the Dimensity 9500, on September 22, 2025.

The Dimensity 9500 will reportedly use TSMC's 3nm node with a 1+3+4 CPU setup and cores clocked up to 4.21GHz.

MediaTek is also working on a 2nm N2P-based chip, expected in late 2026 as the Dimensity 9600.

Qualcomm, on September 15, revealed that its upcoming chipset will be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and launch on September 23, 2025. Now, arch-rival MediaTek has announced that it will also debut its flagship chipset in the same week, on September 22, 2025.

MediaTek took to Weibo to announce that it will launch its next-generation flagship Dimensity processor on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 2 PM GMT+8 (2:00 AM ET). While the teaser video doesn't reveal much and the company hasn't confirmed the chipset's name, it's widely expected to be the flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC.

Previous leaks suggest the Dimensity 9500 will be based on TSMC's 3nm node architecture and keep the same 1+3+4 CPU configuration as the Dimensity 9400, which is found in phones like the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

According to leaks, the Dimensity 9500 will feature one Arm C1-Ultra "Travis" core clocked at 4.21GHz, three Arm C1-Premium "Alto" cores clocked at 3.5GHz, and four Arm C1-Pro "Gelas" cores clocked at 2.7GHz.

As with past generations, the main improvements this time are expected in the GPU and an upgraded NPU with up to 100 TOPS output. There's no word on when the first Dimensity 9500-powered phones will launch, but reliable leaker Digital Chat Station says the Vivo X300 series will likely adopt it soon after debut.

MediaTek confirms 2nm chipset development with TSMC

In related news, MediaTek confirmed it has successfully taped out a flagship processor on TSMC's N2P process architecture — in other words, built on the 2nm node.

MediaTek says this chipset will deliver better performance and efficiency than the currently available 3nm chipsets. The company claims up to 18% better performance at the same power level and a 36% drop in power consumption at the same speed.

MediaTek added that the first chipset based on the new N2P process is expected in late 2026, likely debuting as the Dimensity 9600 SoC.