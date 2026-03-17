This is the POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition

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POCO has been on a roll recently, and the brand is doing all the right things with its budget and mid-range phones. What's particularly interesting is that POCO now collaborates with Marvel to release limited-edition models of its phones, like last year's X7 Pro Iron Man Edition. The brand is renewing that license in 2026 with the introduction of the POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition.

This year's phone looks quite different, and if anything, it grabs even more attention. I'll get to the design in a minute, but let's start with the X8 series. POCO is debuting the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max globally, and the devices are now on sale in the U.K., India, and other key markets. The X8 Pro starts at £289 ($385) in the U.K. for the 8GB/256GB model, and ₹33,999 ($367) in India.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Iron Man edition comes in at $399, and it is sold in a 12GB/512GB configuration — the phone costs ₹43,999 ($476) in India. The POCO X8 Pro Max, meanwhile, starts at the equivalent of $469. This is what the devices cost:

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POCO X8 Pro (8GB/256GB): $329 / £289 / ₹32,999

$329 / £289 / ₹32,999 POCO X8 Pro (12GB/256GB): ₹37,999

₹37,999 POCO X8 Pro (8GB/512GB): $369 / £319

$369 / £319 POCO X8 Pro (12GB/512GB): $399 / £349

$399 / £349 POCO X8 Pro Iron Man Edition (12GB/512GB): $399 / ₹37,999

$399 / ₹37,999 POCO X8 Pro Max (12GB/256GB): $469 / £359 / ₹42,999

$469 / £359 / ₹42,999 POCO X8 Pro Max (12GB/512GB): $529 / £399 / ₹46,999

The POCO X8 Pro Max is quite interesting as it comes with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s platform and a huge 8,500mAh battery. It's clear that POCO is aiming the device to be a mid-range alternative to the Nord 5 and the Pixel 10a, and it has plenty to deliver in that area. I'll talk about the X8 Pro Max in a different post, instead turning my attention to the X8 Pro.