Here's why the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is the only $499 phone I'd buy

The Nothing 4a Pro is the best phone for $499 today, thanks to its class-leading build quality, design, and display. The battery life is stellar and charges quickly, plus everyday performance will impress you thanks to excellent heat mitigation and better sustained performance than the competing Pixel 10a. The cameras could use improvement, especially compared to the Pixel, and since it uses a metal unibody, it lacks wireless charging support. Unique features like the Glyph Matrix are supercharged thanks to community submissions, and the company's software, including Essential Space and Nothing Playground, along with a history of superb updates and support, make this the best choice for the price.

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If you asked me to build the perfect phone given today's harrowing technology market, I'd start with the price. $499 is an ideal price for good-enough specs without breaking the bank. Flagship phones need not apply this year, as the prices of RAM and everything else are simply too high to be within reach for most people.

Next, I'd focus on specs. An OLED display, a processor that's capable of running the latest games, and a camera system that won't let you down. Plus enough storage to last at least a few years and a battery that'll also charge quickly but won't run out by the end of a single day. This all seems like a unicorn when paired together, but it seems unicorns might finally exist in 2026.

That's because this unicorn is the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. It's not just $499 and matches every spec I just listed, but it's also made of metal, ships with a protective case, and it's even available in countries like the U.S., where choice is almost down to... ahem... nothing at all. This is the right phone at the right price for the right time, and I couldn't have asked for more.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If I googled "the most essential smartphone features in 2026," the Nothing Phone 4a Pro checks nearly every box. In summary, here's that list:

Battery efficiency: Nothing has this covered with a mid-range processor and a sizable battery, including 2-day battery life in most cases. It could charge faster and have a higher capacity, but it's competitive.

Nothing has this covered with a mid-range processor and a sizable battery, including 2-day battery life in most cases. It could charge faster and have a higher capacity, but it's competitive. Practical on-device AI: This is an area where Nothing has led the pack for quite some time. Essential Space and Nothing Playground have leapfrogged every other company's similar designs despite being the first of their kind.

This is an area where Nothing has led the pack for quite some time. Essential Space and Nothing Playground have leapfrogged every other company's similar designs despite being the first of their kind. Display quality over brightness: Here's one area where Nothing has historically led. It's brighter than other phones in this price range and even offers eye-friendly settings like DC dimming and high-frequency PWM dimming, but it lacks an anti-reflective coating, and while it flickers a bit more than I'd like, it's better than the best Pixel or Samsung phones.

Here's one area where Nothing has historically led. It's brighter than other phones in this price range and even offers eye-friendly settings like DC dimming and high-frequency PWM dimming, but it lacks an anti-reflective coating, and while it flickers a bit more than I'd like, it's better than the best Pixel or Samsung phones. Software longevity: While Nothing falls behind Samsung and Google by a single year, it still offers six years of software updates on the 4a Pro, which is almost certainly longer than anyone will continue using the phone anyway.

While Nothing falls behind Samsung and Google by a single year, it still offers six years of software updates on the 4a Pro, which is almost certainly longer than anyone will continue using the phone anyway. Durable build materials: Nothing is more durable than a metal phone, and Nothing brought back the aluminum unibody chassis for this device, bringing us back to the days when niceties like wireless charging were foregone in order to make better phones.

If I look at the closest competitor, the $499 Google Pixel 10a, it's clear that Nothing makes a better phone in nearly every way. It's got a better display, better battery life, better sustained performance, better build quality, more unique features, and a design that looks better and more unique.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Take the Glyph Matrix on the back as a great example of one of Nothing's most unique features. On its own, it's not very useful, but Nothing has integrated its community with the feature, allowing users to submit their own Glyph concepts for other users to download. It turns a somewhat useless (albeit unique) feature into something that feels more essential.

The Glyph Matrix is infinitely more useful than Nothing's previous LED strip Glyph Interface, mainly because of the community-driven aspect, and it's something that continues to shine in the phone's other unique areas, like Nothing Playground and Essential Apps.

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(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro falls behind the Pixel 10a in peak performance, but the real story here is that Nothing's choice of Qualcomm's platform ensures the phone exceeds the Pixel 10a's sustained performance with the Tensor G4.

What does this mean? As you use your phone, particularly when gaming or watching high-quality videos, it heats up and often slows down. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset runs cooler for longer than Google's Tensor G4, and Nothing's aluminum chassis helps draw out heat and dissipate it more effectively than the plastic back on the Pixel 10a.

That means while you might see significant slowdown in games or frame drops in videos during long sessions on a Pixel 10a, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will keep on going with better performance throughout the entire time you use it. That makes a big difference in how you perceive your phone, and it also means you're likely to keep using it for more years.