Nothing's Essential Voice redefined how I talk to my phone, and it's about time someone fixed this problem

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Pauses, fill words, and other natural forms of speech are perfectly OK when using Essential Voice, a brilliant new voice typing tool from Nothing.

Essential Voice on the Nothing Phone 4a Pro
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
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(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.

I've long had a love/hate relationship with using voice typing on my phone. On the bright side, I use Android, and I know from experience that Google's voice typing is substantially better than what Apple has historically had. But while I don't generally have a problem with my phone understanding my words, the way I talk to it is anything but natural or normal.

What if your phone was finally smart enough to understand that these parts of speech are just filler? Pauses are natural, and our brains generally filter out that stuff when we're speaking to someone. Nothing's new Essential Voice is the closest I've seen to authentic human speech understanding, and it's totally transforming the way I talk to my Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

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The return of the physical key

Essential Voice on the Nothing Phone 4a Pro

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Last year was the clear return of physical keys on the side of phones, and Nothing was a clear leader in this space. Essential Space and the Essential Key were a glimpse into a smarter future where AI understands what you want, all while still requiring a physical press of a key to invoke the action.

This type of physical interaction is the most useful in situations where you can't use both hands to get something done. Voice typing is a great example of this, as people often use voice typing while they're physically multitasking. Whether that's doing the dishes or driving a car, having hands-free control of what's happening on your phone can be very important.

Essential Voice can be invoked by pulling up the keyboard, then either tapping the Essential Voice key in the bottom left or pressing and holding the physical Essential Key on the side of the phone. I prefer the latter, as voice transcription stops the moment you let go of the key, but it's nice to have a toggle alternative for when you can't dedicate a hand to holding down the physical button.

Nothing Essential Voice live demo on a Nothing Phone 4a Pro - YouTube Nothing Essential Voice live demo on a Nothing Phone 4a Pro - YouTube
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