Nothing's Essential Voice redefined how I talk to my phone, and it's about time someone fixed this problem

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Android Central Labs (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.

I've long had a love/hate relationship with using voice typing on my phone. On the bright side, I use Android, and I know from experience that Google's voice typing is substantially better than what Apple has historically had. But while I don't generally have a problem with my phone understanding my words, the way I talk to it is anything but natural or normal.

If you use voice typing, you know exactly what I'm talking about. I usually pause a moment to think about what I want to say, then tap and button and blurt out the whole thing in one fell swoop. Any pauses or hesitations in the form of "um," "uh," or something similar is often translated into text, requiring me to edit what I send before I can send it.

What if your phone was finally smart enough to understand that these parts of speech are just filler? Pauses are natural, and our brains generally filter out that stuff when we're speaking to someone. Nothing's new Essential Voice is the closest I've seen to authentic human speech understanding, and it's totally transforming the way I talk to my Nothing Phone 4a Pro.

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The return of the physical key

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Last year was the clear return of physical keys on the side of phones, and Nothing was a clear leader in this space. Essential Space and the Essential Key were a glimpse into a smarter future where AI understands what you want, all while still requiring a physical press of a key to invoke the action.

This type of physical interaction is the most useful in situations where you can't use both hands to get something done. Voice typing is a great example of this, as people often use voice typing while they're physically multitasking. Whether that's doing the dishes or driving a car, having hands-free control of what's happening on your phone can be very important.

Essential Voice can be invoked by pulling up the keyboard, then either tapping the Essential Voice key in the bottom left or pressing and holding the physical Essential Key on the side of the phone. I prefer the latter, as voice transcription stops the moment you let go of the key, but it's nice to have a toggle alternative for when you can't dedicate a hand to holding down the physical button.